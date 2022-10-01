Kourtney Kardashian shares her love for fall in a series of snaps featuring Travis Barker and kids

As temperatures begin to drop, just over a week after summer gave way to fall, Kourtney Kardashian is giving her 199 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her new life with husband Travis Barker.

On Friday, the reality star, 43, shared a series of fall-inspired photos as part of her latest photo dump.

In all, there are 10 new snaps, including the cover image showing Kardashian and Barker sitting in the stands at what appears to be a high school football game, as their daughter Penelope sticks her head out for the camera.

“There’s something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtime, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, which makes me so happy!” she wrote.

In the first photo, the mother of three is wearing a red, white and blue USA jersey, which has ‘Barker 182’ on the back, with her dark hair brushed past her shoulders with a center parting.

She has a big beaming smile as she takes the selfie while sitting next to her husband, who sticks his head out in the shot.

Change of seasons: The reality star shared about her love for the change of seasons in the fall

The Blink-182 drummer looks ready to rock in black skinny jeans and an army green jacket over a black t-shirt, all while his tattoos along his head and neck are visible.

Penelope, 10, can be seen pursing her lips with her hair falling down in the corner of the photo.

Close-up: The youngest of Kardashian’s three children would also take a close-up photo of his cowboy boots while sitting outside in that same chair

With summer now in the rearview mirror, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star snapped a photo of her backyard pool at her sprawling Calabasas home looking bare and empty without the kids and their friends playing in the water.

Any tea: it seems that Kardashian likes to drink hot tea when the temperatures drop

And with fall and cooler weather, it seems the Poosh founder likes a hot cup of tea, which she documented in this photo dump.

Next to the small pot and cup are red, purple, and white flowers.

The oldest of the Kardashians got creative and took a half photo of her face using her car mirror.

Halfway home: The oldest of the Kardashians got creative and took a half photo of her face using her car mirror

It looks like Kardashian is getting ahead of the Halloween holiday with an image of three pumpkins along with some bouquets.

And lastly, he took a cool picture of the towering lights on the school field shooting up into the sky.

Missing from the photo dump was Penelope and Reign’s older brother, 12-year-old Mason, whose father is also Scott Disick.

Barker also has a son, Landon, 18, and a daughter, Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

it’s a sign of autumn: the mother-of-three seems to have taken a leap into the Halloween holiday