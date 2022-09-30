Kourtney Kardashian shares a steamy kiss with husband Travis Barker while promoting Lemme gummies

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be still in the honeymoon when she shared a passionate kiss with husband Travis Barker in a new Instagram photo.

The reality TV star, 43, had her arm around the rocker, 46, during the steamy screening and was wearing a figure-hugging ombre dress in the photo, which was part of a carousel shared on her social media to celebrate her new Lemme promote gummy supplements.

In another photo, the founder of Poosh showed off the gummy as she stuck out her tongue at her launch party, which took place Wednesday night.

Still at it: Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be still in the honeymoon when she shared a passionate kiss with husband Travis Barker in a new Instagram snap

“Welcome to @lemme-land, where nothing seems and everything tastes like magic,” she captioned the photos.

In another photo, she was seen with the supplement in her mouth and the box in her hand posing at her launch event.

The raven-haired beauty wore her locks in a straight bob for the night.

yum! The photo was part of a carousel of images that reality TV star, 43, promoted Lemme gummy supplements, with Kourtney showing the gummy on her tongue in another photo.

Gummy queen: In another photo, she was seen with the supplement in her mouth and the box in her hand posing at her launch event on Wednesday

She opted for smokey eye makeup for the event, with dramatic lashes and black eyeliner.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters also shared two extra blurry artistic snaps of her and Travis walking together.

There was also a sweet picture of her daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, and son Reign Aston, seven, which she shares with ex boyfriend Scott Disick, 39.

From behind: the beauty also showed her famous curves from behind

Sweet: In addition, there was a sweet photo of her daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, seven, who they both share with ex boyfriend Scott Disick, 39

Artistic: The eldest of the Kardashian sisters also shared two artistic blurry snaps of her and Travis walking together

Happy together: in another photo, the couple was seen from behind, with the drummer supporting her during the event

Kourtney’s launch party included a tower of the ‘Lemme Chill’ vitamins. There were also plenty of other treats to choose from, including cupcakes, cookies, and donuts.

Aside from her husband, those in attendance included Avril Lavigne, Nicole Williams English, Miranda Kerr, as well as sisters Khloe and Kim and mother Kris Jenner.

The official Instagram account for the wellness supplement line already has 219,000 followers.

Earlier this month, Kourtney finally revealed her new venture, after teasing fans about what was to come.

Launch party: Kourtney’s launch party included a tower of the ‘Lemme Chill’ vitamins

Delicious: There were also plenty of other treats to choose from, including cupcakes, cookies, and donuts

Lemme is vegan and gluten-free, with three options: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill and Lemme Focus.

She wrote: ‘Finally let me share what I’ve been up to! I dreamed of this idea, lots and lots of meetings and conversations with different people to find out how best to build this, the right partners and build a team that felt really good.”

Added: ‘Once it was finally done, it all went smoothly. Lots of hours, zooms, dreams, but all with quick decisiveness and real fun! Finally, 5 years later my passion/work baby is finally out in the world.’