Kourtney Kardashian shares a ‘spooky’ selfie with her ten-year-old daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope seemed to get a head start on celebrating Halloween with some “spooky” treats and movies on Monday night.

Shaking off a devil horn headband and a Minnie Mouse t-shirt, the 42-year-old reality star snapped a sweet selfie with her little girl, ten, who had an arm around her mother’s shoulder.

“Hashtag is just chilling,” drummer Travis Barker’s wife captioned the photo on her Instagram story, which showed they were enjoying some quality time together.

Kardashian also shared images of festive black presents tied with orange ribbons, a small skeleton and decorative bats.

While one teased something perfect “for spooky breakfast treats,” the other was for “indoor matcha movie days.”

Her posts come just days after Kardashian revealed that she and her husband still don’t live in the same house and that Penelope has slept in her bed since the day she was born.

The founder of Poosh talked about her blended family’s unique living situation on Tuesday’s episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast.

She and 46-year-old Blink-182 rocker got married in May this year, but the reality star revealed that they still live in separate houses, which are next door to each other.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships — the model shares Penelope and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, with her former partner Scott Disick, while Travis welcomed a son named Landon, 18, and a daughter named Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — so they’ve chosen not to move in together just yet, as Kourtney explained that they want their kids to “feel at ease.”

She added that she and her husband are planning to move into a joint main house soon, but they are in no rush at the moment as they each have their “routines” in their respective homes.

She explained to host Amanda Hirsch: ‘We want our kids to feel really comfortable too and they’ve both lived in their house for most of their lives, and they each have their rooms and we’re a block away. ‘

Kourtney also admitted that she still shares a bed with her daughter Penelope; the younger, along with her brothers, divided their time between Kourtney’s house and their father, Scott’s house.

“She has slept with me every day since she was born,” the founder of Poosh revealed.

The news may come as a surprise to some, given how inertly romantic she and Travis are in public — they often pack on the PDA for cameras and shared beloved photos on social media — but the mother of three added that when her children being with their dad allows her to enjoy some personal time with the rock star.

And even as the couple focuses on raising their kids, she said they always find a way to make their relationship a priority.

“When the kids are with their father, I stay with him and there are nights we spend together in between,” she shared.

“I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and drink matcha. He has it ready for me.

“We have something like this and he comes over every night, no matter what. He comes over here and kisses me like it’s midnight and he’s coming back from the studio or whatever.”

Since the power couple is known for being hands-on, Kourtney admitted their kids have seen it all.

But she insisted that they tried to be so “respectful” to the kids, and that while they sometimes tell her their affection is “crude”, in the end they “love each other.”

She explained: ‘We also try to be respectful of the children and want everyone to feel comfortable.

“Yeah, but sometimes we hug each other or we stare into each other’s eyes and the kids will say, ‘Ew, dirty!’ Even the older kids. But I think they also love that we love each other.’

Kourtney gushed during the interview about her connection to her “mini-me” daughter, revealing that they still sleep in the same bed.

“Unless she has a boyfriend who sleeps over or unless she lets me sleep with Travis” or Aunt Coco’s [Khloé] or Aunt Kiki’s [Kim],’ she said.

‘We are so close. She’s so… I can’t even explain it. She’s my girl I don’t worry about.’

Since Kourtney was very open about her relationship during the podcast, there was one topic she was hesitant about: whether her husband has a foot fetish or not.

Till death do us part: The couple officially married on May 15 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California

Travis has expressed in the past that he liked his wife’s feet and has often posted photos of them on social media – so host Amanda asked if the musician has a foot fetish.

Kourtney didn’t answer the question directly, but didn’t deny it, as she said, “I mean, if someone wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.’

The mother-of-three also said Travis is hugging “her tiny, six-foot-tall size,” but declined to share further details on the matter.

Kourtney and Travis are said to be dating in January 2021, after spending years as friends.

In October 2021, the couple got engaged when Blink-182’s drummer proposed the beach at a Montecito, California hotel.

They had an unofficial wedding in April this year in Las Vegas after he performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Then the couple officially married a month later on May 15 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Then a week later on May 22, they had a religious wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family in Portofino, Italy.