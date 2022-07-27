Kourtney Kardashian runs errand in Calabasas with husband Travis Barker and daughter Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian beamed with joy as she went grocery shopping with husband Travis Barker and daughter Penelope Disick on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old beauty was dressed all in black while holding the hand of her second child.

Travis, 46, walked nearby, also dressed in black and with a black brace on one of his wrists.

The founder of POOSH wore a black baseball cap and styled her bob haircut in two braids underneath.

She walked in tight-fitting leggings and punctuated by a pair of gray and black sneakers.

On her top half, she looked comfortable in a long sleeve crew neck t-shirt while going makeup free under black sunglasses.

Nine-year-old Disick wore flared tan lounge pants and black sandals.

Kourt’s mini me combined the look with a slightly oversized anthracite gray T-shirt with a graphic print.

She draped the matching hooded jacket from her trousers over her arm and wore her long locks quite wavy.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer was effortlessly cool in a vintage Ice Cube t-shirt and long shorts.

He rocked a pair of glossy, onyx-black rectangular-shaped sunglasses that stayed close to Kardashian and Disick as they traveled together.

The reality TV star was active on social media earlier in the day as she wished her grandmother MJ a happy birthday.

She flashed back to the day she legally married her beau, as the matriarch was one of two guests on the special occasion.

Mrs. Barker began the caption: “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother.”

In the first photo, she was toasting with MJ – whose full name is Mary Jo Campbell – as they sat at a table covered in a white cloth.

She continued: ‘Congratulations my MJ. So glad you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will remember this night and day with you.”

The pictures showed Kourtney in her striking Dolce & Gabbana white mini dress with spaghetti straps.

The mother of three looked angelic in a veil that was twice as long as long, transparent sleeves with gloves.

In addition to MJ, Travis’ father, Randy Barker, was also at the Santa Barbara courthouse where the lovebirds got married.

She also paid tribute to her grandmother with an outtake of MJ with Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, in the 1980s.

A little Kourtney stood next to Mary Jo, showing off their matching bob hairstyles with bangs.

And the Kardashians star showed she’s a proud mom when she shared snapshots of Penelope and her son Reign, seven.

The siblings rode together on a quad bike while Penelope drove the vehicle while her brother held her waist.

Kourtney’s firstborn, Mason, was missing from the posts. She shares all three children with ex Scott Disick.

