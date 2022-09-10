Kourtney Kardashian rides a bicycle barefoot in the desert as she promotes new company Lemme

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian cycled barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture on Saturday.

The 43-year-old took center stage in a video promoting her new company, Lemme, on Instagram.

The Kardashians star was youthfully styled in sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a sunflower yellow camisole.

Front and center: Kourtney Kardashian 43 spearheaded a video on Saturday promoting her new company, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was youthfully styled in a sparkly outfit

Kourtney’s makeup included bold green and blue eyeshadow and her hair was up in a messy apocalyptic style as she rode a pink bike without shoes in the desert.

The video didn’t focus on products, but it did give a glimpse of her huge diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be between 10 and 12 carats.

Close-ups of the reality star’s toes revealed that they were all painted pink and that the word “lemme” was stenciled on the big toe.

Barefoot: The reality star cycled barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture in a flashy video promotion

Products: The video didn’t focus on products, but did give a glimpse of her huge diamond engagement ring and pink painted nails on her hands and feet

Visiting the Lemme website doesn’t reveal much either, but it does ask ‘hey, let me get your email…slide me into your dms now’, as it asks for information about potential phone numbers. customers.

Documents obtained by the american sun reveal that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stay has filed a trademark for Lemme on February 19, 2022.

The documents show that the company will produce ‘bags, purses, totes, purses, clutches and clothing’.

Bold: Kourtney’s makeup included bold green and blue eyeshadows and her hair was up in a messy apocalyptic style

Other categories included in the trademark are listed as ‘games, toys and sporting goods’.

Kourtney posed in a photo that Lemme promoted on social media Thursday, writing “You want to sit down for this…notifications on please” and “5 years in the making.”

Simon Huck, 38, of Command Entertainment Group and Kourtney’s longtime friend responded, “Waiting for this.”

Products: Trademark documents obtained by The US Sun reveal that Lemme will produce “bags, purses, totes, purses, clutches and clothing” as well as “games, toys and sporting goods”

The Sun reported that the founder of Poosh has recruited the public relations specialist to promote the new brand.

The Lemme Instagram account has attracted more than 81,000 followers since it was created on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that the new brand will be launched on September 27.