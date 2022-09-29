Kourtney Kardashian reveals she and Travis Barker did one final egg retrieval

After taking fans on her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey with Travis Barker on the first season of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an update in the second episode of season 2.

Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, were taking a little getaway in Santa Barbara, California when Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble joined them for dinner one night.

Gamble asked over dinner how their “scrambled eggs” went, while Kourtney reveals that one follicle made it into an embryo.

‘We do not know. We haven’t gotten an answer yet,” Kourtney says, with Travis adding, “I sure thought today would be, honey.”

Kourtney says in confession: ‘After eight months of our IVF journey, we took a break and wanted to try things the natural way.’

“The doctors had told us we had some very nice follicles left and it was the best they’d seen,” she added.

“Everyone involved, including our real doctors, thought we should give it another shot with IVF treatment,” Kourtney added.

“And so we got one last egg, and we’re just waiting for the results of the genetic test, but it made it into an embryo,” Kourtney explains.

Kourtney tells Kris and Corey that everything is as good as it’s ever been, but now they’re just waiting for the tests.

The couple went to San Diego to meet Dr. Wood about IVF in the first season of The Kardashians, though they weren’t very lucky.

Kourtney explained in the confession that they were “super excited” because it’s the first time they’ve picked up an egg in six months.

He told them that they did have a ‘good follicle’ and could only make ‘multiple babies’ from it.

However, Kourtney revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview in September that she had halted her IVF journey with Travis.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kourtney said.

Kourtney and Travis married in May in the Italian village of Portofino, after both a Las Vegas ceremony and a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.