Kourtney Kardashian responds to fans on social media who question whether or not she’s pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian hit back at a troll who asked her if she was expecting a baby.

The 43-year-old socialite shared a photo of her in a nude bra and matching bottoms.

The photo was a behind-the-scenes shot of a photo shoot for her vitamin gummy brand Lemme.

In the photo, Kourtney placed a hand on the lower part of her stomach, a pose that pregnant women sometimes see in photos.

This may have been the reason for one of her social media followers to ask, “Wait a minute, did I miss that she’s pregnant.”

The mother of three was quick to grow any speculation about her family with her reaction.

“No, but you’re missing a woman’s body,” she wrote in response.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has faced pregnancy rumors on a number of occasions over the years.

In January 2020, a fan asked her if she was expecting a child and she replied, “No, I do.”

A few months later, in May, she told fans she wasn’t pregnant in a bathing suit photo, but instead said, “This is me when I put on a few extra pounds, and I really love it.” I’ve given birth three times and this is the shape of my body.’

She’s also been a bit more strict with trolls in the past, saying, “I’m a woman with a BODY” after a social media user wrote, “SHES PREGNANT.”

Not only is Kardashian not pregnant, but she recently revealed that she is no longer going through the IVF process with her husband Travis Barker.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine, mum-of-three Kourtney said, ‘We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Kourtney also said she will be banning Travis this fall.

She said the thing she’s enjoyed most on her wellness journey was a… Ayurvedic Panchakarma Cleanse, which she will be doing again this year.

She said, “You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You have to follow this very clean, strict diet and you do that for five days.’

“It’s to reset your body. You do all that – and it’s clean up [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go to this spa and do four hours of treatments every day.

“Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I mainly did it to cleanse my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.’

When asked if it’s hard for her to remember, she said, “Yeah, a little. But the reward on the other hand – if you can’t have something and then you have it, right?

“It’s like I can’t wait for all the obvious things, but then I like the simplest things too, like I can’t wait to have caffeine.” It’s definitely about moderation and being kind to yourself…

“When I go to Cabo, I definitely drink margaritas and have chips and guacamole. It’s all about the balance.’