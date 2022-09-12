Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her new blended family with husband Travis Barker on Today show

Kourtney Kardashian looked business chic in a black pantsuit she opened up about her experience of being part of a blended family Monday at the Today show.

She also spoke of her decision to change her last name to that of her new husband, Travis Barker, 46.

“It was a given, it wasn’t even a thought,” the 43-year-old explained, “so now my middle name is Kardashian.”

When host Hoda Kotb, 58, asked how she knew the Blink 182 drummer was “the one,” the newlywed replied, “Because it’s just easy, when it’s good, it’s good. I think of times when it wasn’t so easy before and it’s just easy.’

Travis, 46, is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 – while Kourtney Mason, 12, shares Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

She explained how they make their blended family work, sharing: ‘IIt’s about figuring out and working together and keeping communication open.’

The reality star said she drew on her own experience of a blended family when creating hers.

Her mother Kris and late father Robert Kardashian divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Kris married Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) in 1991, bringing not only a stepparent into the family dynamic, but also four new stepsiblings. Kris and Caitlyn had two children together, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, before splitting up in 2015.

Mixed family: When starting her blended family, she said: I’ve had my own relationship with his children for about 10 years, so that makes it very easy.’ Seen here with Travis, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, Atiana De La Hoya and Penelope Disick, 10

Kourtney explained that she and Travis started out as friends. “Because we knew each other, I’ve been in my own relationship with his kids for about ten years, so that makes it really easy. We all know each other and each other’s intentions, and I think that makes it easy.”

When the discussion turned to Travis’ tattoos, his devoted wife confessed that she had contributed to the rocker’s recent ink, including an “I love you” tattoo and one with a “K” and a heart, which set itself up.

The Poosh founder hinted at a new business on social media and she revealed a little more about what her Lemme business was about during the chat.

Kardashian-Jenner crew: A 1991 family photo shows Kris and ex-husband Caitlyn, with her children Rob, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, along with the Jenner children Cassandra, Brandon, Burton and Brody shortly after the couple tied the knot stepped

“I’ve been going on this roller coaster for five years. I knew it was vitamins and supplements.

Her Instagram stories are full of photos promoting the new products of her brand Lemme, which she promotes a lot on social media.

The Kardashians star admitted it took her several years to find the right match for the project.

“It was just finding the right partners and they had the same convictions as me about sustainability… ingredients… and once it happened, it was fun,” she explained. “I’m also in a place where I feel really confident.”