Kourtney Kardashian nails business chic in an all-black two-piece before appearing on The Today Show

She’s been spending time in the Big Apple over the last few days for New York Fashion Week.

And Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sense of style on Monday in a chic ensemble as she headed to appear on The Today Show.

The reality star donned a black blazer with a pair of figure-hugging, flared hem trousers for the daytime TV appearance.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, nailed business chic on Monday as she stepped out in an all-black blazer and trouser two-piece before appearing on The Today Show in New York City

The beauty’s trousers featured belted leather straps on each leg, as she paired the look with embellished, pointed-toe court heels.

Kourtney carried a black mini handbag with her, which was complete with metal detailing on the strap.

Her raven locks were sleekly pulled back into a low bun, as two small sections sat to frame her face in a curl.

Keeping the look classic, she added a gorgeous palette of makeup with a nude lip, in addition to a pair of jewel rock earrings.

Kourtney shared a slew of snaps to Instagram as she was inside NBC studios for the daytime show – giving a glimpse behind the scenes.

And chatting to presenter Hoda Kotb on the show, the pair discussed Kourtney’s new marriage to Travis Barker.

On the decision to change her name to Kardashian-Barker, the star explained: ‘It was a given, it wasn’t even a thought – so now my middle name is Kardashian.’

‘[I knew he was the one] Because it’s just easy, when it’s right it’s right. I think of times when it wasn’t so easy in the past and it’s just easy,’ she said of her relationship with the Blink-182 musician.

Travis, 46, is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 – while Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

And explaining how they make their blended family work, she shared: ‘ It’s figuring it out and working together to be a blended family. Because we knew each other, I’ve had my own relationship with his kids for about 10 years so we all know each other and know everyone’s intentions.’

And the pair are hoping to add to their blended family with one more, as they have been open about their desire for another baby.

During a recent interview with WSJ, which was to promote her new line of vitamins and supplements, called Lemme, Kourtney revealed she has stopped her IVF journey with husband Travis and will be putting him on a sex ban.

She explained: ‘We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.’

The couple have been very open about wanting a child together.

Kourtney has also said she will be putting Travis on a sex ban this autumn.

She said the thing she has enjoyed the most on her wellness journey is an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse, which she will do again this year.

She said: ‘You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days.’

‘It’s to reset your body. You do all of that—and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours.

‘Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.’

When asked if it is hard for her to abstain, she said: ‘Yeah, kind of. But the reward on the other side—when you can’t have something and then you have it, right?

Health is wealth: Kourtney said she spent five years working with nutrition professors, naturopathic practitioners and medical doctors to create the formulations for her new brand Lemme

‘It’s like I can’t wait for all the obvious things, but then I also like the simplest things like I can’t wait to have caffeine. It’s definitely about moderation and being kind to yourself…

‘If I’m going to Cabo, I’m definitely drinking margaritas and having chips and guacamole. It’s all about the balance.’

During the interview, Kourtney spoke about how healthy eating was not something she adopted until later on in life as she said ‘we had really unhealthy food in our house’ as children.

She said: ‘It was the ’80s! We had really unhealthy food in our house. Everyone ate chips and Lunchables and the animal cookies that were pink and white with sprinkles.

‘But there was one health food store in L.A.—it was called Mrs. Gooch’s, and when I would go to [friends’] houses that had Mrs. Gooch’s snacks I would get excited because they tasted so different from the snacks I had at my house.’

She said it was her son Mason who inspired her wellness journey:

‘When I had Mason [her 12-year-old son with ex-partner Scott Disick] is when I really started my wellness journey,’ she said.

‘He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘” person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.”’

Looking and feeling good: Kourtney admits she used to take up to 30 supplements a day

But he does sometimes crave fast food, saying: ‘Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason] and he said, “Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.” I was like, “Today’s not the day, sorry.”’

Kourtney admits she used to take up to 30 supplements a day and spoke about her lifestyle brand Poosh’s candle collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow called This Smells Like My Pooshy.’

She said: ‘Kim connected us, and [Gwyneth] texted me and said, “I think it would be so empowering for women to show that teaming up together [has more of an impact than] pitting them against each other.”

‘She felt really strongly about that, and I loved that. Everyone has their own ways of going about things and I just feel like there’s so much room for everyone in that. We should be supporting each other!’

But she also turns to the likes of Nicole Richie for matters of dietary wellness:

She said: ‘Nicole really helped. She was one of my only friends who had kids before I did. She was like, You have to buy this one book, Super Baby Food, and it was all about making [your own] baby food.

‘It taught me about organic products and, honestly, it changed my life on how I started eating.’

Kourtney said she spent five years working with nutrition professors, naturopathic practitioners and medical doctors to create the formulations for her new brand Lemme.

‘At last,’ she said. ‘Five years later my passion/work baby is finally launching into the world.’

In May Kourtney and Travis opened up about their struggles with IVF during an appearance on Hulu show The Kardashians as they tried to conceive their first child together.

The mother-of-three and her drummer beau were just days removed from Travis’ romantic proposal at a beachside hotel when they headed to San Diego to see a new doctor, Dr. Wood.

They also left a nurse blushing after asking some graphic and suggestive questions about Travis’ sperm sample.

‘This doctor in San Diego, Dr. Wood, he’s the best in the West Coast. He’s just different than any other doctors,’ Kourtney told viewers.

The couple then headed to San Diego for their egg retrieval, during which Dr. Wood had encouraging news after checking Kourtney’s ovaries.

‘What you really have is one good follicle,’ he said, adding there could be ‘multiple babies’ from one follicle.

Travis said: ‘This is the most exciting thing ever. We’re so happy. Family is everything. For us to be able to make something together, would just be incredible.’