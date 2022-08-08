Kourtney Kardashian models Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimsuit

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian took a time-out from wakeboarding and cuddled up next to daughter Penelope Disick aboard the family’s ski boat in images shared on Monday.

The mother-of-two looked happy as she posed with her 10-year-old child as they were seen on a boat.

The 43-year-old Kourtney was modeling a zip-up, long-sleeved swimsuits from younger sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS SWIM line.

Pink power: Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope enjoyed time together on ski boat while on a lake this weekend

The Zip Front Long Sleeve One Piece suit proved a perfect choice for the avid wakeboarder.

A fan of waters sports, Kardashian paired the sporty full coverage swimsuit with a black bucket hat and dark shades.

Notably shy, the adorable second child and daughter of Kardashian and Scott Disick looked sun-kissed and happy as she coyly posed for pictures with here mother in a pink leopard print one piece bathing suit.

Mother daughter duo: Kardashian enjoyed quality time with middle child

Sunday fun: The daughter of Kris Jenner was also seen wakeboarding on Sunday

Kardashian has consistently shared her enthusiasm for outdoors vacationing since she and her newly blended family got to their lakeside destination a few days ago.

Staying true to the Kardashian brand, Kourtney has maintained an impeccable sense of style despite the rugged nature that lake life usually calls for.

In a post on Sunday, the petite reality star, entrepreneur, mother and wife shared two photos of herself in another Skim’s one piece swimsuit.

Lake life fashionista: The 43-year-old looked sleek in a black one piece swimsuit last week

Water sports fashion: The TV star brought a touch of elegance to boating

In one of the two images, Kardashian is seen climbing onto the back of the boat. In the other, she is on her knees with her hands behind her head and drenched in the golden-hour sunlight.

In both images, she flaunts her toned physique in the Skims ‘Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece’ paired luxuriously with long waterproof gloves that tastefully climbed up her arm ending just beyond her elbow.

‘I love lake life,’ Kardashian emphatically captioned the images.

The newly blended Kardashian-Barker family has spent the last several days at their lake property getting in their fair share of water sports, zip lining, off roading and all things nature-friendly.