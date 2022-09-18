Kourtney Kardashian looks incredible as she shows off her ‘real body’ in images from Lemme campaign

Kourtney Kardashian looked nothing short of sensational on Sunday as she gave fans an inside look at her latest campaign featuring her brand Lemme.

The reality star, who recently revealed that she has called off her grueling IVF journey with husband Travis Barker, had her Instagram fans flocking to her latest grid post.

Posing in nude underwear, followers praised the 43-year-old for showing off her ‘real body’ in a series of candid mirror selfies.

At a glance, Kourtney could be seen putting her hand on her lower abdomen while wearing two organza sleeves for her shoot with Lemme – her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements.

Kourtney beamed as she opted for her usual face of flawless makeup and fluttering false eyelashes for the shoot.

Followers of her page rushed to the comment section of her post pouring over her latest update.

Fans wrote: ‘The natural body.’; ‘Delicious.’; ‘Gorggg’; ‘A real body’; ‘Real body! So refreshing.’

The shoot comes after Kourtney revealed that she has halted her IVF journey with husband Travis and will put him on a sex ban.

The latest came in an interview given to promote her new line of vitamins and supplements, Lemme, which was accompanied by a sexy nude photo shoot.

During an interview with WSJ, mother of three Kourtney, 43, said: ‘We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Kourtney also said she will be banning Travis this fall.

She said the thing she’s enjoyed most on her wellness journey was a… Ayurvedic Panchakarma Cleanse, which she will be doing again this year.

She said, “You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You have to follow this very clean, strict diet and you do that for five days.’

“It’s to reset your body. You do all that – and it’s clean up [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go to this spa and do four hours of treatments every day.

“Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I mainly did it to cleanse my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.’

When asked if it’s hard for her to remember, she said, “Yeah, a little. But the reward on the other hand – if you can’t have something and then you have it, right?

“It’s like I can’t wait for all the obvious things, but then I like the simplest things too, like I can’t wait to have caffeine.” It’s definitely about moderation and being kind to yourself…

“When I go to Cabo, I definitely drink margaritas and have chips and guacamole. It’s all about the balance.’

The couple have been very open about wanting to have a child together – Travis, 46, is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

He shares his brood with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47. Atiana is the daughter of former boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 49.

Kourtney has three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, 39.