Kourtney Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Vanessa Hudgens celebrate the start of the Halloween season

The start of the Halloween season seems to have made quite an impression on Hollywood.

Several individuals from the entertainment industry celebrated the beginning of October by sharing Halloween-themed photos on their social media accounts on Saturday.

Several figures, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Vanessa Hudgens and Nicky Hilton, celebrated the start of the month by dressing and furnishing their homes in anticipation of the holidays.

Kardashian made it a point to show off a chic skeleton earring in a video shared to her Instagram story.

The reality TV personality also added a short text image to her post that read: “October 1st.”

She also made it a point to play The Addams Family theme song in the background of her clip.

Kyle Richards shared a photo of herself wearing a jack o’ lantern posing for a fashion model dressed as Michael Myers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member also posed for a photo while sitting on a pumpkin-decorated porch.

She wrote a short message that read: ‘Hey October. Don’t worry @justinasylvester, I’ll wait for the Christmas tree.’

Nicky Hilton took a photo of herself wearing a Jack Skellington mask while shopping for costumes with her daughters Lily and Theodora.

The entrepreneur also took a photo of her oldest children admiring an evil clown doll.

She also took a photo of one of her daughters wearing what appeared to be a Beetlejuice-esque mask.

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a video to show off various decorations she installed to commemorate the start of the Halloween season.

The artist spared no expense during the decorating process and installed a gold skeleton on her piano.

Megan Thee Stallion posed for several photos while wearing a jack o’ lantern on her head.

The rapper appeared to be enjoying the start of the month as she sipped what appeared to be a mimosa.

Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree dressed up as a couple of witches and posed for a trio of photos.

The actress and DJ showed off a significant amount of skin as they made the most of the start of the Halloween season.

They also shared a video in which the Disney Channel alum tried to strike a pose, but ended up falling over, much to her boyfriend’s amusement.