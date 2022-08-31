Kourtney Kardashian is slammed by fans as she promotes her new skin care range

She recently launched her own skin care product with her lifestyle brand Poosh.

But Kourtney Kardashian seemed a little confused when she took to Twitter this week in an effort to sell her wares.

In a since-deleted post, the 43-year-old reality star claimed, “Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals,” despite scientists determining that minerals are chemical compounds — which her fans quickly noticed.

Kourtney’s New Face Mist Reportedly ‘removes dirt and excess sebum and balances all skin types and improves the appearance of the skin.’

But according to the Oxford dictionary, all elements including minerals (as well as air and water) are in fact a “composition of chemicals.”

After Kourtney’s confusion, fans rushed to the comment section to point out her mistake with a statement: “Water is a chemical, Ms. Kardashian, stick to makeup.”

While another added, “Everything you can smell is a chemical,” and another agreed, “Girlie, everything is a chemical.”

One fan teased, “Lots of chemical gas in Kourtney’s head.”

A fourth concluded: ‘Mommy like literally everything is a chemical, even water’.

While another follower tweeted: ‘You do realize that minerals are chemicals and of course that doesn’t equate to non-toxic or safe’.

As another agreed with me: ‘Honestly, it’s a bit embarrassing how society has made ‘chemicals’ always to be a bad toxic thing, but literally everything is a chemical. As water is a chemical, air has chemicals, come on people.

MailOnline has reached out to Kourtney’s representatives for comment.

Kourtney launched her lifestyle brand in 2019, naming it after the nickname of 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

According to her site, Poosh is “the modern guide to living your best life.” Our mission is to teach, motivate, create and manage a modern lifestyle that is attainable for all.”

It comes after the influencer was again criticized online after her daughter, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, recently starred in a makeup tutorial on their shared TikTok.

Penelope put on concealer and then blended it in before adding lip gloss, eye shadow and mascara to the clip, which has since been removed.

“Well, when you grow up in a house full of vain women,” commented one Twitter user, claiming that “I didn’t think about wearing makeup until I was 16.”

Another social media commentator jokingly expressed disgust that the Kardashians’ beauty obsession is spreading to the kids. Someone call the CDC!’

Yet another Twitter user objected to the fact that Penelope had had time to learn so much about makeup, asking, “Do these kids ever study?”

Last month, Kourtney denied that her son Mason, 12, is on social media and slammed an “ultra scary” account accusing her of “relentlessly pretending” to be him.

A social media account claiming to be Mason had made allegations about the Kardashian-Jenner family, including that Kourtney’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner was about to marry her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, Kourtney, 43, posted on both her Twitter and her Insta Stories in July to reassure her audience that the account was not Mason.