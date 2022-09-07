Kourtney Kardashian is mocked on social media after launching ‘sustainable’ BooHoo collab

A number of social media users were critical of Kourtney Kardashian’s appointment as ambassador of fashion brand BooHoo, with a focus on sustainability.

Many pointed to the Kardashian family’s reputation for their excesses, while some said BooHoo wanted to use the celebrity association to “greenwash” her reputation.

The reality star, 43, said in a statement Tuesday: “When Boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet.

One user wrote: ‘MAKING BOOHOO MORE S*** IS NOT SUSTAINABLE IN ANY WAY…Using a Kardashian is the perfect tactic for overconsumption…Greenwashing us with a popular celebrity so no one has to think critically because she clearly did it all for us.

‘This can’t be real… A Kardashian as a sustainability consultant?? This rock in space was actually made for… This is the literal perfect culmination of all the crap Boohoo could possibly do in one.”

Another called the announcement the “joke of the day,” while one person noted the famous family’s penchant for using private jets.

A $65 million private jetting Kardashian is now a ‘sustainability ambassador’ for fossil fuel fashion brand boohoo, where she will chat ‘with sustainability experts to better understand the challenges and opportunities in the fashion industry’. We absolutely CANNOT,” the user wrote.

Another user said the company’s decision to hire a reality star rather than an established sustainability person was indicative of its general apathy toward the issue.

‘New Boo Hoo sustainability advisor???’ wrote the user. “This is how you know they don’t care. If they cared, they would choose a real sustainability person instead of a reality TV star. We are in hell. I am convinced.’

One user noted that, in its stated mission to promote sustainability, the brand “hired someone to promote overconsumption and capitalism,” which came across as “offensive” to those who are truly passionate about environmental issues.

‘This is an insult to an entire community working tirelessly to educate / change / provide alternative solutions / invest in climate positive solutions – hiring someone to promote consumption and capitalism is beyond absurd! Not that Boohoo cares. They don’t deserve our work,” the user said.

In her statement, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters said it was “an enlightening experience to speak directly with industry experts.”

In terms of sustainability, the fashion line will feature materials derived from recycled fibers, sequins and polyester, as well as traceable cotton, the brand said.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of improvement to be made, but I really believe that any progress we can make on sustainability is a step in the right direction,” Kardashian said. for future claims.’

Kardashian donned a silver coat in a promotional clip for the brand

Kardashian spoke about ‘worker welfare’ and ‘textile waste’ in a segment on Boo Hoo’s YouTube

Kardashian said in the segment: ‘Reusing, reusing, like I don’t have all the answers, but just like opening myself up to having these conversations and getting it started is really important’

The reality star said she was “just trying to broaden the conversation and hopefully make a difference” in the area of ​​sustainability

BooHoo released a promotional clip for the collaboration on her YouTube channel, in which Kardashian features several fashion models in line, as well as chats with friends and experts about her goal with the new venture.

“Reusing, repurposing, like I don’t have all the answers, but just like opening myself up to have these conversations and get it started is very important,” Kardashian said.

She added, “I’m so excited to share everything I’ve learned on this journey and just try to broaden the conversation and hopefully make a difference.”

The line will premiere on September 13 during New York Fashion Week.