Kourtney Kardashian is all about “painful” beauty treatments.

The 43-year-old founder of Poosh – who just launched a sustainable boohoo collection – has insisted she’s not afraid of “needle and blood” if it gives her flawless skin.

The raven-black beauty – who was filmed steaming her vagina on Surya’s rose-infused yoni steamer to stimulate pregnancy amid her and husband Travis Barker’s IVF journey for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ show her family – told e! News: ‘Zone in the pain. “It’s all for a good cause.”

She continued, “I’m up for some painful treatments, like needles, needles, and blood. And I don’t numb, I don’t like numbing creams. I like to feel and experience it and know that it works.’

The 43-year-old reality star said she approached fast fashion brand boohoo about a collaboration because she wanted to use her massive platform to convince them to change their way of working.

And she wants them to consider the company’s carbon footprint.

Kourtney – who has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick – said: “The first thing you think about fast fashion is how bad it is for the planet.

“So I was like, why not take this opportunity and grab my platform and try to push the fast fashion brands to try and make change?”

She added: “I said to boohoo, ‘How cool would it be if you guys make all these changes and then everyone would feel like they want their clothes here because nothing else compares?’

“I think it would be really cool to get there.”

POOSH facial tips were given on Kourtney’s site.

THE VAMPIRE FACE * The vampire facial, or Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), involves taking a vial of a patient’s blood from their arm and spinning it in a centrifuge to separate the plasma—the liquid part—from the red and white blood cells. * The concentrated plasma, which is rich in platelets – the part of the blood that is rich in growth factors – is then injected into the face. * The procedure claims to remove wrinkles, dull skin, acne scars and more and can be performed on any age group. *The procedure is pricey – it can cost around AUD$1,000, but experts claim it’s better than a skin facelift.

The site suggests that steaming the skin is important “to promote blood flow to the skin and also soften the sebum in the skin, making it easier to clean your pores.”

It was also recommended to exfoliate, use a mask and moisturize.

And another tip: use LED light on your face.

This comes after her older sister Kim Kardashian got a famous Vampire Facial of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP).

Brittney Ringrose from the MediSpa clinic revealed why women of all ages are ideal candidates.

According to the MediSpa clinic website, the Factor 4 Vampire Facial – which Keira Knightly chose on Thursday – is great for your complexion:

“We collect blood from your own body which is then passed through an incubator and centrifuge to extract your own plasma for enhancing fresh, natural beauty,” the site writes.

Ms. Ringrose added that it’s also good for your blood flow and brilliant as an anti-aging tactic:

“There’s no bad candidate for this facial, whether you’re 20 or 50,” she told FEMAIL.

“If you have normal skin, you’ll probably need three to four treatments. If you have acne scars, it’s probably more between six and ten.

“Each treatment should be staggered and every four weeks.”