Kourtney Kardashian in a MEN’S bathroom before kissing Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned legs while backstage at her husband Travis Barker’s concert in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday.

The father of two has performed on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour and is accompanied by his wife.

Kardashian, 43, wore a very short, fitted black dress under an oversized denim jacket with a backstage yoke around her neck as she posed for a selfie captioned, “Fell in love with the girl at the rock show.” She was in a men’s room with a urinal behind her.

In another photo she shared, the reality star and her new husband seemed closer than ever as they kissed near the stage equipment before the concert started.

The fashionista was also seen trying on ripped jeans and a white long-sleeved top, with Travis busy in the background.

The 32-year-old Billboard Music Award winner MGK was joined by Barker on drums as he kicked off his tour of Europe on Saturday.

Last month at a concert in Cleveland, Ohio, the rapper/rocker delivered a performance fans won’t soon forget as he strummed around the stadium and sustained his second bloodied facial injury.

He later posted the wild performance to his Instagram account, starting with the thrilling zip-line moment when he flew through the FirstEnergy Stadium rapping his 2010 song, Cleveland.

On Thursday, Kourtney showed off her flawless physique in a tiny black bikini as she bounced on a trampoline.

The beauty shared a fitness strategy with her 198 million Instagram followers who wrote, “Bounce on a trampoline for 20 minutes burns the same calories as running for 30 minutes + it depuffs!”

The 43-year-old mother of three raised her arms as she bounced over a link to ‘BENEFITS OF BOUNCING’.

On Tuesday, the entrepreneur promoted her launch for Lemme vitamins as she posed in a kiddie pool wearing a wet T-shirt and bikini.

The message was titled ‘Everyone needs to calm the f**k. But actually, stress is everywhere; that’s why I first launched @lemme Chill.

Tuesday night, the lovebirds were spotted at Nobu in Malibu on a double date with Travis’ son Landon Barker and his girlfriend, influencer Charli D’Amelio and Avril Lavigne.

This comes after Kourtney revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview that she is stopping her IVF journey with Travis.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kourtney said.