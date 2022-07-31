Kourtney Kardashian goes full ‘boss lady’ in a black and plaid blazer dress

Kourtney Kardashian meant it when she appeared on Instagram on Saturday in a bold power blazer.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur sat on two Maison Goyard suitcases as she wrote in the caption, “A boss lady will be coming soon with a business venture.”

She left out all the other details and left her 193 million followers in the dark about her next professional move.

Elusive: Kourtney Kardashian posed in a chic blazer as she teased ‘business venture coming up’

The bombshell brunette’s shiny hair was pulled back, styled in an imperfect middle part with two pieces in the front.

Her one-piece outfit featured gray, black, and white plaid panels, but was mostly solid black.

The slightly oversized look was double-breasted and the sleeves were long enough to fall over her hands.

Shoulder pads shaped the petite frame of the petite beauty, and she slipped her feet into open-toed heels with two thin silver straps.

Happy couple: Kourtney also made an appearance on her Poosh Instagram account this weekend, featuring a photo of her and husband Travis Barker

The mother of three’s face was made up with a natural-looking palette that complemented her face.

She framed her large brown eyes with dark mascara and her thick eyebrows were carefully shaped.

Her shapely lips were fringed in brown, adding an extra dimension to her nude lipstick.

Kardashian showed off a matching vampy glassy dark manicure and pedicure as she posed in the corner of a room.

His and Hers: In her Insta Story, the reality TV personality shared an image of her and Barker’s matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons

Kourtney also made an appearance on her Poosh Instagram account this weekend, featuring a photo of her and her husband Travis Barker.

The beloved couple, who married in May during an lavish Italian wedding, stood in front of the plant-based restaurant Au Lac.

A caption on the lifestyle blog’s social media feed read, “The Kravis Guide to Vegan Food in LA.”

Both she and Travis were tagged in the post, continuing, “Visit the link in our bio for the plant-based plates that are delicious enough to make non-vegans drool.”

One-on-one: Barker’s most recent Instagram post shows the pair enjoying quality time in Montecito, where they got engaged

And in her Insta Story, the reality TV personality shared an image of her and Barker’s matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

The two black luxury SUVs stood in an empty parking lot overnight and Kourtney wrote “Mommy and Dad” in white letters.

Barker’s most recent Instagram post shows the pair enjoying quality time in Montecito, where they are engaged.

Kourtney rested her head on her tattooed beau’s chest as they lay on an armchair with a green and white striped towel. He captioned the post, “Timeless.”