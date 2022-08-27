Kourtney Kardashian gets online blowback after daughter Penelope, 10, stars in makeup tutorial

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian faced online criticism after her daughter Penelope, 10, recently starred in a makeup tutorial on their shared TikTok.

Penelope put on concealer and then blended it in before adding lip gloss, eye shadow and mascara to the clip, which has since been removed.

“Well, when you grow up in a house full of vain women,” noted one Twitter user, claiming that “I didn’t even think about using makeup until I was 16 years old.”

Backlash: Kourtney Kardashian faced online criticism after her daughter Penelope, 10, starred in a makeup tutorial on their shared TikTok

Another social media commentator jokingly expressed disgust that the Kardashians’ beauty obsession is spreading to the kids. Someone call the CDC!’

Yet another Twitter user objected to the fact that Penelope had had time to learn so much about makeup, asking, “Do these kids ever study?”

Penelope’s video also had its defenders, one of whom wrote, “Penelope disick more put together at age 10 than I’ll ever be all my life. dead queen I think’.

Though Penelope is the star of the TikTok account, it’s billed as “Kourtney-Penelope,” hinting at her mother’s involvement.

Gone: Penelope put on concealer and then blended it before adding lip gloss, eye shadow and mascara to the clip, which has since been removed

Hello, beautiful: Kourtney was depicted in a recent Insta story posted from Ohio

Last month, Kourtney denied that her son Mason, 12, is on social media and slammed an “ultra scary” account accusing her of “pretending ruthlessly” to be him.

A social media account claiming to be Mason had made allegations about the Kardashian-Jenner family, including that Kourtney’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner was about to marry her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, Kourtney, 43, posted on both her Twitter and her Insta Stories in July to reassure her audience that the account was not Mason.

Criticism: ‘Well, when you grow up in a house full of vain women,’ commented one Twitter user, claiming that ‘I didn’t even think about using makeup until I was 16 years old’

‘Dead queen I think’: Penelope’s video also had its defenders, one of whom wrote: ‘penelope disick more put together at age 10 than I’ll ever be all my life’

Kourtney shares her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, seven – with ex-fiancée Scott Disick.

Two years ago, Kourtney publicly revealed that she and Scott Mason had his solo Instagram page removed.

Mason, who was 10 years old at the time, had joined the platform without his parents’ permission and started chatting with his followers on Instagram Live.

But the next day, on an Instagram Live, Kourtney revealed that she and Scott decided he was too young for social media.