Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her fit physique while wearing a form-fitting leopard-print one-piece

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her summer fit body in a new photo she shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

The TV personality, 43, donned a leopard print bodysuit as she prepared for a rejuvenating Pilates session.

The mother of three is on the road with her own business, collaborations and supporting her husband, Travis Barker, following his recent health anxiety.

Stunning: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, looked glamorous with a one-piece leopard print in her Instagram Stories on Monday

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo with her 193 million followers of herself taking off the stylish bodysuit.

She showed off her tight legs in the form-fitting one-piece, which included a belt in the same material to accentuate her waist.

Kourtney posed by stroking her long hair back with her hands and chose to close her eyes as she began to relax and unwind before her quick fitness routine.

Hardworking: The TV personality has her own website called Poosh and recently hinted at a new business partnership

The beauty chose to stay comfortable and chose to go shoeless for the quick snap.

At the top of the photo, Kourtney added a link to her lifestyle website Poosh, which takes her fans to an article describing a Pilates workout for the arms.

The fashion influencer is the CEO of the site, which focuses on various topics, including fashion and healthy living.

Poosh was launched in 2019 and according to the official website, Kourtney created the website for a “curated experience and a destination for modern living”.

In some social media photos, the hardworking mom will link to helpful tips and articles on the site.

CEO: The media influencer created her own lifestyle website in 2019 and has become a huge success since its launch

Fashionable: The beauty is often in the spotlight for her stylish choices, from streetwear to glamorous events

Partners: Both Kourtney and actress, Gwyneth Paltrow, teamed up in June to create their own candle earlier this year

Kourtney recently teased her fans and followers of an upcoming business venture on her Instagram.

In the caption, she kept details under the table, but wrote, “It gives the boss a lady with a business venture soon.” The socialite wore a professional and chic blazer to the post.

She recently teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow, who also has her own lifestyle brand, Goop. The two collaborated earlier in June to create a candle.

According to Peoplea press release stated, “The goop x Poosh collaboration isn’t just about a candle — there’s a deeper message: the importance of women supporting women.”

However, in her few moments of rest, the media star likes to take time for herself and focus on her health and fitness.

On the go: Kourtney recently teased on her Instagram that she was working on a new business venture