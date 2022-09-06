Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her abs in stylish outfits as her trip to London with Travis Barker ends

Kourtney Kardashian shared an assortment of snaps on her Instagram to say a final goodbye to London.

The reality star, 43, showed off her fabulous outfits she donned on her trip to the beautiful city, including a cropped leather jacket and stylish beret.

The mother of three spent time with her husband, Travis Barker, 46, while performing with the Foo Fighters on Saturday in honor of the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Stylish: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, uploaded a photo series to her Instagram to showcase memorable moments from her travels in London with husband, Travis Barker, 46

The founder of Poosh has uploaded a photo of her toned midriff in a white cropped top with a long-sleeved cropped leather jacket on top.

She added black flared pants with a slit at the waist. Kourtney slipped into sleek silver heels to complete the ensemble.

The beauty added a black beret on top of her short, dark brown locks, while adding a silver necklace with a heart pendant.

The star held a small white bag in her right hand and posed in a mirror with reflective shades on it.

Pose: The Kardashians star showed off a few poses while holding her phone to take a few different shots

Selfie time: The successful businesswoman took a selfie to show off her glamorous makeup and beret while sitting in a car during a city getaway

Kourtney shared another photo of herself in the same outfit, taking another photo in the mirror. She later took a selfie to give fans a closer look at her glamorous makeup.

The businesswoman uploaded a few more photos from another day of herself in a long-sleeved motorcycle jacket.

She paired the outer piece with a black mini skirt. The media personality slipped into black, eye-catching knee-high boots for an edgy touch.

Aside from a classic mirror selfie of her outfit, Kourtney shared a photo while she was in an elevator with Travis.

The reality star was seen with a big smile facing the mirror in the elevator, while her husband looked the other way and caught a glimpse of the back of his leather jacket.

Edgy: Poosh founder stunned in a long sleeve jacket, mini skirt and black knee-high boots for a London getaway

Happy: Kourtney was seen smiling taking a selfie in a mirror in an elevator with Travis next to her

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum added a short caption to her photo series, which read ‘Tata London’.

Kourtney shared additional photos of picturesque locations and other memorable moments during the outing.

The star took a photo of a red-carpet, dim-lit staircase leading to a second floor.

The mother of three also showed her 196 million followers on Instagram some of the delicious dishes she could try during her time in the city.

Beautiful Scenery: Kourtney took a photo of red carpeted stairs that were shaded in low light

Tasty dishes: The reality star showed her followers some of the tasty dishes she could try in London

A few other photos she shared with her fans and followers included a display of hot chips and freshly baked sandwiches next to a bouquet of colorful flowers.

One of the last photos Kourtney shared was a photo of the sheet that Mrs. Barker had embroidered onto the fabric.

The beauty seemed to be having a blast with Travis as they explored London. The two also spent time in the countryside for a quiet retreat in Oxfordshire.

The couple relaxed in a small farmhouse and Kourtney captured their incredible stay.

Embroidered: Kourtney shared a photo in her photo series of the name Mrs. Barker embroidered in blue on the sheet

Peaceful retreat: both Kourtney and Travis traveled to the Oxfordshire countryside to relax in a farmhouse

While in London, the TV personality and her husband attended a Taylor Hawkins tribute show that was held on Saturday.

The Blink-182 band member played with the Foo Fighters to honor the late drummer at the special concert.

Kourtney uploaded photos from the event, showing the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand backstage. The two donned edgy looks, with the media influencer wearing an oversized T-shirt and black knee-high boots.

Travis wore a printed Judas Priest shirt and patterned pants while holding drum sticks in his left hand.

The reality star can be seen on the second season of the hit show, The Kardashians, which will premiere on Hulu later this month on September 22.

Tribute Concert: Travis and Kourtney attended the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert where the Blink-182 member honored the late drummer by performing with the Foo Fighters on Saturday