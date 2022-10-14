Kourtney Kardashian dons Travis Barker’s socks and BOXERS for new season of The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian wore husband Travis Barker’s socks and boxers as she posed in a sexy dress in a new Instagram post on Thursday.

The reality star, 43, looked delighted as she showed off the garments in a few behind-the-scenes snaps as she filmed the third season of The Kardashians.

The beauty wowed in a backless pink dress, which gave glimpses of recent cupping scars. The procedure is a well-known alternative medicine that helps manage pain and blood flow.

The TV personality uploaded a series of photos to give her 201 million fans and followers a glimpse of her preparation for the third season of the hit Hulu series.

“I’m rolling in season 3 of The Kardashians in my husband’s boxers and socks with my dress…,” the businesswoman typed in the caption.

One photo showed Kourtney posing in front of an off-white wall with one foot in the air behind her, showing off a pair of her husband’s Vetement socks.

The black, yellow and white socks were worn together with a long, pale pink dress that clung to the star’s physique and curves.

The fashionable long-sleeved dress fell to the floor on the left, while the right part featured a high slit.

The beauty was leaning on a couch with camera and stage lights set up behind her as she prepared to shoot a scene for the reality show.

Kourtney flashed her glittering wedding as she quickly posed for the photo. In another close-up photo, the star showed the back portion of the dress, which was fastened and held up with a heart-shaped silver chain to the bottom.

The backless side revealed some of her recent cupping scars from the therapy procedure.

Cupping is a current popular form of alternative medicine that aims to relieve and control pain, blood flow, inflammation and promote relaxation, as reported by WebMD.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and fell straight down with the tips slightly over her shoulders.

In another photo, Kourtney adorably flaunted her husband’s socks and glimpsed his boxers under the pink dress as he posed for an extra snap.

The star also shared a short clip where she balanced on the back of the couch and accidentally fell. The founder of Poosh laughed at the fall with others on set.

The last photo the media influencer uploaded was a mirror selfie she took with a digital camera.

The beauty opened up in a recent episode of The Kardashians about her IVF journey and the resulting weight gain she experienced.

Kourtney went on to explain that Travis has been her constant and biggest supporter. “When I make one complaint, he says, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so good… You’ve never been so good.’

She also said: ‘Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely put a lot of strain on my body mentally and physically. And I think it took a lot to really feel comfortable and happy with the changes.”

Kourtney added during the third episode from season two, “Having a partner who is so supportive and always compliments me no matter what, it just helped me really embrace the changes and even to the point where I love the changes now.”

In addition to her focus on family, the businesswoman recently launched her new supplemental vitamin line called Lemme, last month on September 27.

The new gummies include Chill, Focus, Matcha and recently added Debloat. The star announced on her Instagram on Wednesday that the Matcha line was already sold out.

