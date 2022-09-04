Kourtney Kardashian dons a Taylor Hawkins tee to late rocker’s tribute concert in London

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker attended the tribute concert to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday night.

The reality star, 43, donned a white t-shirt with a black and white photo of Hawkins playing drums plastered on the front.

Kardashian and Barker, who married in May, walked hand-in-hand around the venue as the 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer prepared to perform in Hawkins’ honor.

Tribute: Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker attended the tribute concert to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday night

Kardashian styled her oversized graphic tee with a barely visible skirt and high-heeled boots that showed off her long legs.

Barker donned a sleeveless white shirt with “Judas Priest” written on it and also a large image of a devil. His black pants were bleached at the front and he wore a gray cap over his bald head.

In a final snap Kourtney shared on Instagram, Travis held her tight to his body as they watched one of the many other groups perform at Wembley Stadium.

She captioned the photos with an eagle emoji, a reference to the iconic bird tattooed on Hawkins’ biceps.

Barker sat in the drummer’s chair to open the tribute show, which featured an incredible performance from The Pretender and Monkey Wrench and ended with a drum solo.

Sweet shirt: The reality star, 43, donned a white t-shirt with a black and white photo of Hawkins playing drums on the front

Kardashian and Barker, who married in May, walked hand-in-hand around the venue as the 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer prepared to perform in honor of Hawkins

Loving embrace: In a final snap Kourtney shared on Instagram, Travis held her tight to his body as they watched one of the many other groups perform at Wembley Stadium

Playing a set: Barker sat in the drummer’s chair to open the tribute show, put on an incredible performance of The Pretender and Monkey Wrench, and close with a drum solo

Thousands of fans: groups played at Wembley Stadium as thousands of fans watched and enjoyed some classic Foo Fighters songs

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl broke down midway through the song while performing at the Saturday night event.

Taylor died suddenly in his hotel room in Colombia in March this year, aged 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour.

In commemoration, frontman Dave, 53, fronted the fundraiser and was joined onstage by an array of stars, including Paul McCartney and Queen – and even Taylor’s teenage son Oliver Shane.

But at one point during the star-studded show, Dave was overwhelmed with emotion as he joined his bandmates pulling out The Foo Fighters’ hits.

The American singer burst into tears mid-song during Times Like These, before bravely rallying together and continuing with the set.

Gone too soon: Taylor Hawkins died suddenly in his hotel room in Colombia in March this year, aged 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour

Breakdown: Dave Grohl broke down emotionally halfway through the song while performing at the Saturday night event

As he sang the lyric, ‘Do I stay or run away and leave it all behind?’ his vocals burst as he became very tearful during the poignant moment.

Earlier in the show, Dave had taken the stage to thunderous applause with the rest of the band, taking over the drums his late bandmate once had at the helm when Liam Gallagher opened the show.

Several musicians took Taylor’s place as drummer for the concert, including Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, 12-year-old Nandi Bushell, and Taylor’s own son, Oliver Shane, 16, who performed My Hero.

Voice Interruption: As he sang the lyric, ‘Do I stay or runaway and leave it all behind?’, his vocals cracked as he became very tearful during the poignant moment

Hyped: He added: ‘We’ve come together to bring you a giant f**king night for a giant f**king person. So sing and laugh and dance and f**king scream and f**king make some noise so he can hear us now!’

Addressing the audience on the show, Dave said no one could make you laugh, dance or sing like Taylor could when he paid tribute to his late friend.

He added: ‘We’ve come together to bring you a giant f**king night for a giant f**king person. So sing and laugh and dance and f**king scream and f**king make some noise so he can hear us now!

“Because you know what, it’s going to be a long fucking night!”