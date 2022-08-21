Kourtney Kardashian dons a neon yellow bikini as she and son Reign enjoy a sunny day at the pool

Kourtney Kardashian uploaded an adorable photo series featuring her youngest son, Reign, to her Instagram earlier on Sunday.

The TV personality, 43, and her seven-year-old son enjoyed time splashing in the glistening waters under the summer sun.

Along with Reign, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares two other children with her ex, Scott Disick, 39. The exes had an on-and-off relationship from 2006 to 2015.

Sunday vibes: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her youngest son, Reign Disick, 7, were pictured poolside together in photos shared on Sunday

The mother and son duo seemed to love it as they kept cool in the high temperatures.

The reality star donned a neon yellow bikini and kept her locks smooth to prevent loose strands from falling into her face.

To protect her eyes from the blazing sun, Kourtney threw on some stylish black shades.

The founder of Poosh uploaded a series of adorable selfies to her Instagram to share with her devoted 196 million fans and followers.

Relaxed in style: The businesswoman donned a neon yellow two-piece swimsuit as she spent the day in the pool with her youngest son

Selfies: The reality star shared an assortment of adorable mother and son selfies on her Instagram, wishing everyone a ‘Happy Sunday’

Kourtney added a short and sweet caption to the photo series, writing: ‘Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign.”

Along with Reign, the entrepreneur has two other children who she shares with Scott, 12-year-old Mason and daughter, Penelope, 10.

After her marriage to Travis Barker, she also became the stepmother to his children from previous relationships, Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and Atiana, 23.

The Blink-182 TV star and drummer took their vows in a ceremony in Las Vegas earlier in April, but were officially married a month later in Santa Barbara in May. Notably, the couple held a religious ceremony in Portofino, Italy, also in May in the presence of close friends and celebrity family.

Adjusting: A source revealed after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot that her kids are still adjusting to the new change

Fun in the sun: Kourtney shares two other children with her ex, Scott Disick, Mason, 12, and Penelope, 10

A well close to Kourtney and Travis opened up to… Entertainment tonight about how Kourtney’s children adjust to the new marriage.

“Kourtney and Travis’ relationship was a bit of an adjustment for Kourtney’s kids,” the insider revealed.

“They’re a little overwhelmed with the PDA and the media attention around Kourtney, Travis and them, but in the end they’re happy.”

The source also talked about their relationship with their biological father, Scott. “Kourtney’s children are still very protective of their father and as there is still some hostility from Scott, it has been a work in progress.”

“In the end they are happy to see their mother so overjoyed and in love,” the insider added. entertainment tabloid.

Fashionable duo: Kourtney recently shared an adorable photo of herself posing on a boat with her daughter Penelope

‘Tour wife’: Kourtney walks with her husband as he tours with his band, Blink-182

According to Hollywood lifeKourtney opened up about combining her and Travis’ families together in an episode of the hit Hulu series, The Kardashians.

‘The more children, the more joy. It’s more people to love. I am very close to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said on the show.

The TV personality also said Travis was a “great dad” on an episode that aired in May.

“It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we all know each other, it makes it easier to put our families together. It’s all I could ever want.”

Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu next month on September 22.

Focus on family: The business woman and entrepreneur have taken the time to balance both work and special family time