Kourtney Kardashian displays her inner spirit animal as she looks stunning in a captivating catsuit

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a handful of selfies in a sexy Tommy Hilfiger catsuit.

Her piece included a zip up front with a matching face mask, complete with cat ears, black gloves, matching heels and a solid black whip to shake things up.

The 43-year-old simply captioned the post with a cat emoji, as one fan commented, “Meow.”

She wore the suit for the Hilfiger suit on Sunday in NYC.

The founder of Poosh had fun in her catsuit, as she posed in a series of photos.

She dragged her swab into some serious cat walking pose, then played around throwing her swab in the air.

Mrs. Travis Barker enjoys married life with her first husband, but takes health and wellness seriously when it comes to her children.

Announcing the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements in an interview with WSJ Magazine published Monday, the eldest of the Kardashian siblings said having children made her more aware. of clean eating.

Kourtney shared the example of a recent incident that happened when she was hanging out one-on-one with son Mason, 12.

“He said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s fries today, please. It’s been a year since I ate it,’ Kourtney said. “I was like, ‘Today is not the day, sorry.'”

In addition to Mason, Kourtney is also a mother to son Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope, 10, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Speaking about her in vitro fertility journey with husband Barker, Kardashian said they decided to take a break.

The big day: She wore the suit on Sunday at the Tommy Factory show during New York Fashion Week

Kitty cat in town: she also shared a black and white photo of the crazy look

“It was a lot,” Kourtney said. “I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married.”

After marrying Barker in not one but three wedding ceremonies this year, The Kardashian star officially became a stepmother and expanded her crew in a whole new way.

“There’s so much newness in the dynamic,” Kourtney said, “but it’s all just great.”

A huge advantage is the bond that Kourtney’s children have developed with Travis’s children. One relationship in particular that has caught the attention of the fashion designer is Penelope Disick, who feels she has an older sister in Alabama Barker, 16.

“She loves it,” Kourtney said. “They love each other so much.” One thing the couple have in common is a love of fashion.