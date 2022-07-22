Kourtney Kardashian DENIES son Mason, 12, is on social media

Kourtney Kardashian denied her son Mason, 12, is on social media, hitting an “ultra creepy” account accusing her of “relentlessly pretending” to be him.

A social media account claiming to be Mason has made allegations about the Kardashian-Jenner family, including that Kourtney’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner is about to marry her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kourtney, 43, posted this Thursday on both her Twitter and her Insta Stories to reassure her audience that the account isn’t Mason.

“Hello everyone, I hope it’s a nice Thursday,” Kourtney wrote. “After months and months of thinking you would all know this is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you are not. So I’ll spell it out plainly: That’s NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

She added: “To all the ‘news’ outlets using that fake account as a source, you know better. Please stop using it for your slow news day and thank you. And for the person who ruthlessly pretends to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”

Over the course of her Insta Stories, she also posted a selfie clip featuring hair and makeup that made her look almost unrecognizable.

Her over-the-top cosmetics included blood-red lipstick to accentuate her pout, and she wore her schoolgirl fringed locks and a long ponytail.

The busty bombshell wore a nude tube top that allowed her to show off a bit of her enviable sculpted midriff to her 191 million followers.

Kourtney shares her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven – with her blistering ex-fiancé Scott Disick.

Scott and Kourtney were first introduced in 2006 to the Mexican home of Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis, and began an on-off romance until 2015.

Since then, Kourtney has been married to heavily tattooed drummer Travis Barker and Scott has hung out with teenage girls like Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

Throughout their various other relationships, Scott and Kourtney have managed to remain friendly co-parents to their children.

Her latest posts come two years after Kourtney revealed that she and Scott Mason had his Instagram page deleted.

Mason, who was just 10 years old at the time, had joined the platform without his parents’ permission and started chatting with his followers on Instagram Live.

But the next day, on an Instagram Live, Kourtney revealed that she and Scott decided he was too young for social media.

She confirmed that Mason “didn’t ask us” to get Instagram, sharing that “I deleted it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t — he’s 10!”

The founder of Poosh shared that as far as her children are concerned, “I think there is an age limit for Instagram. I think it’s 13.’

Kourtney explains: “I think comments on Instagram really worry me about kids. People can be so mean.’

