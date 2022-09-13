Kourtney Kardashian DEFENDS her choice to model ‘fast fashion’

Kourtney Kardashian shook off the fast fashion controversy when she modeled sexy new styles from her collaboration with Boohoo on Tuesday.

The reality star, 43, appeared in the heat in a series of photos and a video to promote the collection being released as Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

In her caption, the beauty defended working for the “fast fashion” company, adding that she “knew it would get a response,” but realized that “fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, is not going anywhere.” go’. She also said she’s been “focusing” on the issue and managing to “push” Boohoo to make changes.

The influencer showed off her toned tummy and legs in a sheer black lace slip dress with a faux leather jacket and high-heeled boots in one look.

She adopted a secret agent persona for her snap in a faux alligator leather trench coat. In both looks, the star of The Kardashians smoothed out her hair in a French twist and wore dark sunglasses.

Her makeup showcased Kourtney’s flawless complexion, but was neutral to keep the focus on the clothes.

A third look showed the influencer stunned in an oversized black pinstripe suit. She refused to wear a top under the jacket, leaving a glimpse of her cleavage.

The newlywed, who tied the knot with her vegan husband Travis Barker in May, admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that she struggled to partner with the fast fashion brand, but ultimately decided to move on.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” she explains.

BooHoo approached me to become a sustainability ambassador, and while I knew it would get a response because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, not going anywhere.

‘I thought about the attention this collaboration would give to people who otherwise would have no idea of ​​the impact of fast fashion on our planet.’

She then said she “pushed” Boohoo to make changes.

And she held them accountable for bigger changes that would have an impact.

“It certainly makes some noise and that’s exactly what I was hoping for. I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a quick collaboration with a fashion line in the past, who didn’t get any backlash for not drawing attention to trying to make better changes, I’m proud to say do it with intent and purpose,” Kourtney added.

She then said she invited experts who have ideas and suggestions to get in touch.

“I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I’ll talk about their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all still!’ she finished the note.

Pollution: According to Earth.org, “fashion and its supply chain is the third largest polluting industry, after food and construction, and emits 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions”

The clothes, sold in the US and UK, are likely to entice customers with their low prices. Both pieces in the suit retail for $18 each. The slip dress costs $25, while the jackets cost $90 and $95, respectively.

According to earth.org, “Fashion and its supply chain is the third largest polluting industry after food and construction. It emitted 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and emitted 1.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year, more than the shipping and aviation industries combined.”

The Poosh founder said she was approached to be a “sustainability ambassador” for the brand, decided to make some changes and hold them accountable.

She then invited any experts to come forward with their ideas and suggestions.

Her followers seemed appeased by the post and gave approving comments on social media.

“I love this and you!” came from the Alice + Olivia brand, and ‘LOVE this. Can’t wait to see your collection tonight,” by model Allie Rizzo Sartiano.

Boohoo tried to soften any criticism by releasing a quick video on social media and showing off even more looks with the designer.

The company posted: ‘A collaboration to explore durability and style ranging from sizes 6-28 and XS-XXXL.’