Kourtney Kardashian cuts a stylish figure in a feathered coat with jeans in the London photo album

Kourtney Kardashian gave her fans a special assortment of travel photos from her previous trip to London on her Instagram earlier on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 43, stunned in a fashionable mirror selfie as she stopped at a shop in the heart of the city while accompanying her husband, Travis Barker, 46.

The founder of Poosh recently celebrated the launch of her supplemental vitamin brand called Lemme, and held a star-studded party to celebrate the new business venture.

One of the photos she uploaded to her 199 million followers was her taking a quick, stylish mirror selfie in what appears to be a clothing store in the beautiful city.

The TV personality was seen in loose-fitting jeans and a black shirt tucked into the waist of her pants.

Kourtney added a long, patterned coat that fell to the floor and consisted of black feathers around the collar.

She added a few shades of purple, while her hair was pulled back in a low bun, causing her bangs to fall down in front of her face.

Travis could be seen in the background of the photo looking through some of the pieces in the store.

Another adorable photo she shared captured the words Mr. Barker had pressed one of the pillowcases in their hotel room.

In a previous Instagram post that featured additional photos from her trip to London, the reality star uploaded a photo of Mrs Barker printed on another pillowcase.

Kourtney then took the time to show her fans some of the delicious meals and tasty treats she could try with her husband.

In one photo, white coffee cups filled with a warm, refreshing Matcha drink sat on a silver tray on the plush pillows of their beds.

To round out her photo collection, the mother of three shared a photo of pink tulips and red roses in a vase on a wooden table.

The last photo Kourtney took showed a building and decorations as they made a stop in London’s Chinatown district.

Travis commented on his wife’s inheritance collection, typing, “London is always a good idea.”

In the caption of her post, Kourtney added several emojis such as an avocado, rose, skull, frog, and coffee cup.

While the two lovebirds were in London in early September last month, Travis joined the Foo Fighters for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show. He played the drums during a special set as a heartfelt tribute to the late drummer.

After returning from her glamorous trip to London, Kourtney plunged straight into her next business venture. Earlier on Tuesday, the star launched her own wellness brand called Lemme, which offers supplemental vitamins.

Three types of vitamins are offered, which are divided into Matcha, Chill or Focus.

On Sunday, the mother of three also shared photos on her main Instagram page of the launch party that was held to celebrate the big moment.

Her family attended, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

Her husband, Travis, was also a guest to show his support for the official launch of the brand. The two were seen as sociable and had a great time together during the event.

