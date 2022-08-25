Kourtney Kardashian channels the 90s as she brings back Jennifer Aniston’s iconic ‘Rachel’ hairdo

<!–

She lived her teenage years in the 1990s.

And Kourtney Kardashian channeled the signature style of the decade in a sizzling new behind-the-scenes clip she posted to her Insta Stories on Thursday.

The 43-year-old sported a busty display in a white lace bra as she modeled Jennifer Aniston’s iconic ‘Rachel’ haircut from the first season of Friends.

Kourtney filmed herself in the hair and makeup chair as she sat behind the scenes of her upcoming mystery project this Thursday.

She shot the camera a come-hither stare during her selfie video, wrinkling and winking seductively at her 196 million followers.

After the first season of Friends aired in 1994 and 1995, “the Rachel” became an immensely popular hairstyle, although the character changed her look many times.

‘The Rachel’ was the work of hairdresser Chris McMillan, whose clientele has ranged over the years from Ellen DeGeneres and Fergie to Isla Fisher and Toni Collette.

Kourtney shares her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven – with her blistering ex-fiancé Scott Disick.

Although they’ve broken up since 2015, and Kourtney is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, she and Scott have a friendly co-parenting comparison.

Scott recently shared a heartwarming photo of Penelope indulging in some quality time with her cousin North West, nine.

North, the eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four children, was pictured enjoying a cup of tea with Penelope.

His latest message comes just days after Scott survived a terrifying car accident in which his Lamborghini Urus overturned after hitting a brick mailbox.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, but Scott reportedly suffered only minor injuries, including a cut to the head, TMZ reports.

Although he declined medical attention, law enforcement officials said Scott did not appear to be disabled, but his speed was part of the problem.

Scott ultimately did not receive a subpoena in connection with the incident and his wrecked Lamborghini was towed from the crash site.

