Kourtney Kardashian Barker hits it out of the park with her new fast-selling Boohoo collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is knocking it out of the park with her new Boohoo collaboration – and with prices starting at just $6 (yes, really), it’s selling out FAST
It’s no secret that the Kardashians are smart businesswomen and are also reality TV stars. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian Barker, whose new collaboration with boo only just launched and is already sold out like wildfire.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering prices start at a mind-boggling $6 (for a cute bodysuit, just in case you’re tempted). The range is full of fashionable finds that won’t break your budget – and are perfect for chill days and nights out.
This glamorous showstopper redefines the little black dress as you know it. Made from a supple, satin-like material (which is actually made from 62% recycled polyester), it feels as decadent as it looks.
This maxi dress is easy to combine, but just as fierce on its own, with its insanely reasonable price tag.
Another important detail? Kardashian Barker also happens to be Boohoo’s newest ambassador for sustainability. This is just the first of two collections designed to shine a light on responsible style – which is why many of the items are made from recycled materials.
It’s a sharp edit dotted with the occasional grungy piece, filled with current finds that are modern yet make your inner 90s kid proud. Another launch is slated for Spring 2023. Here are some additional highlights from the initial lineup – but be quick, sizes are going fast.
Flared pants never really go out of style, but right now they’re definitely having…well, a moment.
That’s a big deal if you’re looking for a new pair that will mold to your curves and fit like a dream. With their clean lines and fresh hue, they are the perfect replacement for your favorite denim.
If you’re spying on a dress that’s destined to sell out quickly, it’s best to pick it up quickly. This is no ordinary red dress, but one that comes with detachable heart-shaped chain straps.
You can wear them as jewelry or keep them on top of the dress for some extra spice. It’s great for Valentine’s Day, a date night, or anything else that asks you to break out the big glamor guns.
Blazers aren’t just for the office. When it comes to this leatherette number, absolutely anything is possible.
The double breasted style is timeless, making it a lasting part of your wardrobe for years to come. Try it with matching pants or layer it over a dress before you hit the road.
A good jumpsuit is hard to come by, but your search may come to an end when you slip into this chic pick.
It’s a shapely alternative to the usual suspects, with retro flair (and flare) paired with ultra-comfortable, hyper-stretch fabric that moves with you. Dress it up with your favorite accessories and you’re ready for anything.
It’s the rare, high-quality blazer that costs less than $20, but this is proof that the impossible can happen. Sleek pinstripes give this menswear-inspired piece a classic look.
Try them with the matching pants for a uniformed look from head to toe, but don’t be afraid to layer it over a t-shirt and jeans to change things up a bit.