Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker travel on commercial flight as they head for mountain retreat

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Travis Barker, 46, were recently spotted flying.

The celebrity couple kept a low profile as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington last week.

Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 10, and cousin North West, nine, reportedly traveled with them.

Advertisement: Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Travis Barker, 46, were recently spotted in a commercial

Witnesses say they wore masks and hoodies during the flight.

It is speculated that the couple is spending some time at their home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, about 30 miles away.

The group appeared inconspicuously present by donning masks and hoodies.

Unobtrusive: The celebrity pair kept a low profile as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington last week

The decision to travel with the masses comes as Kourtney’s younger sisters, Kim, 41, Kylie Jenner, 24, and her partner Travis Scott, 31, have been criticized for the carbon footprint created by their use of private jets.

Kim came in at number seven on the list compiled by the marketing firm Yard.

The group calculated that it was responsible for 4268.5 tons of CO2 emissions on 57 flights.

Family time: Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 10, and cousin North West, nine reportedly traveled with them

Backlash: The decision to travel with the crowd comes as Kourtney’s younger sisters, Kim, 41, Kylie Jenner, 24, and her partner Travis Scott, 31, have been criticized for the carbon footprint created by their use of private jets

The TKN rapper was number 10, with CO2 emissions of just 3033.3 tons this year, with an average flight time of just seven point three miles, the shortest average in the top 10.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics didn’t make the top ten, even though her flights average 24 minutes.

As vegans, Kourtney and Travis already have a lower carbon footprint. According to Shrink that footprintthe average vegan diet produces half the emissions of the Standard American Diet and a third of the greenhouse gases caused by a heavy meat diet, such as keto.

Sunday funday: The founder of Poosh shared a short video while waterskiing on a boogie board in a lake with clear blue waters and pine-clad mountains in the background

Pink: The Kardashians star wore a bright pink long-sleeved one-piece and safety vest for her trip around the lake

Blink 182’s drummer has put together his own Kravis Guide to Vegan Eating in LAwhich can be found on Kourtney’s Poosh website.

The Kravis group seemed to be enjoying their country getaway. On Sunday, Kourtney posted a short video while waterskiing on a boogie board in a lake with clear blue waters and pine-clad mountains in the background.

The Kardashians star wore a bright pink long-sleeved one-piece and safety vest for her trip around the lake and wrote ‘Sunday funday!!’ in her Instagram stories.