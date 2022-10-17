Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stop by luxurious Erewhon market to try star’s Poosh smoothie

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, were spotted doing a quick errand to Erewhon Market in Calabasas earlier on Sunday.

The 43-year-old TV personality and 46-year-old drummer decided to stop by the luxury supermarket chain to try out the star’s new Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie in collaboration with the store.

The vegan and dairy-free drink officially launched over the weekend on Saturday and currently costs $18 per smoothie.

The pair were both casually and comfortably dressed for their short errands ride together.

Kourtney wore a long-sleeved sweater printed in black and purple to keep warm in the chilly fall temperatures.

The reality star added a pair of figure-hugging black leggings as he slipped into a pair of black crew socks and sneakers.

The two lovebirds were pictured walking hand in hand after getting out of their vehicle to enter the bustling market.

The Kardashians star completed her look with a few shades of black, while carrying her phone in her hand rather than opting for a wallet or purse.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle so that the ends of her locks could lightly brush over her shoulders.

Travis also kept his looks simple and casual, watching him get into the spirit of the spooky season by donning a Halloween T-shirt, alluding to the classic 1978 horror film.

The musician put on black shorts that fell to his knees. He also added a pair of black crew socks and instead of wearing regular shoes, the star was simply seen wearing soft slippers.

Like his wife, Travis threw on black sunglasses to complete his overall Sunday afternoon ensemble.

The two stars arrived at Erewhon Market, known for its relatively expensive, locally sourced and organic produce, to enjoy Kourtney’s new Poosh Potion Detox smoothie.

The name is derived from her well-known wellness and lifestyle blog called Poosh, and the store sells the refreshment for $18.

According to Good morning Americathe smoothie is made with a white and black swirl and contains a number of ingredients such as almond milk, coconut water, activated charcoal powder, along with fruits such as blueberries and bananas.

Maple syrup is also added to the brew for a touch of sweetness, with protein powder and mineral drops also added to the mix.

To celebrate the special partnership, Kourtney hosted a poolside party on October 4 earlier this month in preparation for the launch.

Other celebrities have teamed up with the glamorous market in the past to create a one-of-a-kind smoothie, such as Hailey Bieber with her Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

As she celebrated the launch of her Erewhon potion, Kourtney was also preparing to join her husband on his upcoming Blink-182 world tour, which announced earlier on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post she shared Friday, the beauty wore a black Blink-182 hooded sweatshirt and a long, mesh skirt.

In the caption of her post, she typed, “Rockstar world tour woman…getting ready to party in a town near you.” She added a few smiley emojis and asked Travis to leave a quick response in the comment section: “Life in the Tour is looking good for you.”

Kourtney has accompanied her husband when he has traveled to perform in the past, such as a recent trip to London where he played drums for the Foo Fighters as a special tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

On tour: Kourtney supported her husband after announcing he will be touring with Blink-182 from March 2023