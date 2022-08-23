Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shop for snacks and souvenirs at a truck stop in Indiana

<!–

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared photos of their recent pit stop at a truck stop in Indiana via Instagram on Tuesday.

Barker, who is recovering from Covid-19, took time out from his tour to check out the snack racks and clothes racks with his wife in tow.

The duo who usually dress to complement each other both donned black tracksuits and white T-shirts while playfully taking in all the elements of the highway store.

Kardashian, 43, wore oversized black sweatpants, an oversized graphic tee depicting a brunette bombshell bending over in black heels, and a black bomber jacket.

Despite being a late-night rendezvous, reality star and mother of 3, Balmain rocked Dynasty Sunglasses over her petite face as she perused all the offers from the truck stop.

With her hair tousled and pulled back into a low ponytail, Kardashian seemed to be enjoying the late night break as she and Barker held hands as they smiled and laughed while trying on safety equipment for sale there.

The drummer, 46, wore a black Motörhead sweatshirt and matching black sweatpants, and also wore black acrylic-framed sunglasses during the visit.

Barker appeared to be getting better after his recent Covid-19 diagnosis.

The couple took a moment to take in the beauty and wonder of the great moon.

Both seemed to pull out their cell phones to capture the summer moon illuminating the Indiana sky.

The pair stayed close to each other in every photo and seemed very calm and happy as they shopped in every corner of the store.

The father of two performed with Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour and is joined along the way by his wife and biggest fan.