Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a kiss as they lead stars at Tommy Hilfiger runway show

Kourtney Kardashian was seen coupling up with her husband, Travis Barker, as they attended the Tommy Hilfiger runway show earlier on Sunday as part of New York Fashion Week.

The stylish duo were decked out in the luxury brand’s pieces and were seen sharing a kiss as they awaited for the event to begin at the Skyline Drive-In located in Brooklyn.

The reality star, 43, and Blink-182 musician, 46, were also seen with 66-year-old, Kris Jenner, and Travis’s teenage daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Affectionate: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 46, attended the Tommy Hilfiger runway show held in Brooklyn, New York earlier on Sunday

A kiss: The two stars were pictured sharing a brief peck before the runway show commenced in Brooklyn

The Kardashians star was seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn monogram catsuit comprised of a dark, bluish hue. The eye-catching ensemble is priced at $490.

She paired the jumpsuit by slipping into black, high heels and carried a sleek, black purse in her right hand as she posed for a few photos.

Kourtney pulled her hair back into a tight, sleek bun, with one strand loosely falling onto the side of her face.

The beauty accessorized her fashion show look by adding a pair of elegant, silver earrings and black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras.

Loving: The happy couple were seen sharing a lot of affection as they sat at the fashion event together

Travis also showed his support for the brand, wearing a $1, 290 Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn Reversible Puffer jacket in colors of red, blue, and white.

Underneath the warm outer piece, he slipped into a pair of long, black slacks along with shiny black loafers.

The drummer added various silver-chained necklaces to accessorize his outfit and to add a finishing touch. Matching his wife, Travis also threw on a pair of black shades.

The happy couple posed for a photo session when they arrived at the fashion event. The musician rested his forehead on his wife’s, while they held each other’s hand affectionately.

Once the pair were seated, Kourtney and Travis shared a quick, heated kiss in front of the cameras.

Special: Kourtney and Travis were seated near other celebrities such as former supermodel, Kate Moss, and singer, Shawn Mendes

Fashionable duo: The two stars decked out in Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn pieces for the runway show

Cute: At one point, Kourtney was seen resting her hand on Travis’s face as they decided where to move onto next

Kourtney and Travis had other family members attend the event along with them, including the socialite’s mother, Kris.

The TV personality brought along her current beau and talent manager, Corey Gamble. Kris opted for comfort and wore a Tommy Hilfiger red, blue, and white satin blouse along with matching trousers.

She added black, leather gloves and white, heeled boots to complete her look. A cross-body bag with a gold chain was slung over her shoulder.

Corey followed his beau’s desire for comfort, and wore tan-colored sweatpants, along with a dark navy shirt and a light-blue jacket on top.

Showtime: Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were also in attendance at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show

Staying dry: The reality star was seen posing with a clear umbrella next to her due to the rainy weather in the city

Cheerful: Kris was all smiles as she stopped for a few snaps at the New York Fashion Week event

Travis’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, was beyond thrilled to have the chance to show off her incredible fashion sense and spend time with her father and new step-mother.

She shared a few photos onto her own Instagram page, taking fun and silly photos with both Kourtney and Travis.

The teenager donned a floral, puffer jacket which she paired with classic blue jeans. She slipped into a pair of edgy, black shoes with silver spikes on the top to complete her stylish ensemble.

Alabama was also seen posing with Travis on the red carpet and the two appeared to be having a blast together.

Long-term relationship: Kris and Corey have been linked together and dating since 2014

Family fun: Travis’s daughter, Alabama, shared a few behind the scenes glimpses of her time with Kourtney and her father during the show

Getting ready: Kourtney also shared a snap onto her Instagram showing a sneak peak of herself preparing for the runway event

Father daughter duo: Travis and Alabama posed together and seemed to be having a fun time

The trio were also photographed arriving at the Tommy Factory show as the rain lightly fell around them.

Alabama was later pictured with a fellow celebrity once she was seated, awaiting to see the new collection on the runway.

A strew of other stars took time to attend the event, eager to see the latest pieces from the brand, including singer, Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, Kate Moss, and John Legend.

Shawn wore a cream-colored, sleeveless vest which he paired with loose-fitting, black velvet pants. He slipped into a white sneakers to complete his look. The star recently partnered with Tommy Hilfiger to create collections together.

Singer Jon Batiste, donned monogram pants along with a colorful jacket to attend the show. He was seen holding a miniature piano for a one-of-a-kind touch to his ensemble.

Arriving: The stylish trio were seen outside in the rain as they arrived at the Tommy Factory Show for NYFW

Quick pose: Alabama was pictured sitting next to a fellow celebrity as they awaited for the event to begin

Collaboration: Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes have partnered together to create future collections

Musician: Jon Batiste posed for photos with a miniature piano, which he pretended to play when taking pictures

Beautiful: Kate Moss donned a denim, oversized button up shirt which she secured with a belt and black boots

Kate Moss made a stunning appearance wearing a denim, oversized button up shirt which she secured with a Tommy Hilfiger belt at her lower waist. She paired the outfit with tall, black high-heeled boots.

John Legend kept his outfit neutral-toned, wearing dark tan trousers with a dark navy and tan-colored jacket on top.

Beautiful couple, Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives Of New York City star, Lisa Rinna, coupled up for the event, and were also decked out in the brand’s monogrammed pieces.

Guests: John Legend, Harry Hamlin, and his wife and Real Housewives Of New York City star, Lisa Rinna, also watched the show

Sitting together: Shawn and Kate sat next together and were front row

Jasmine Sanders, Tate McRae, and Czech model, Karolina Kurkova, showed their sense of style in blue outfits.

Halima Aden, Thalia, and German photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, flaunted their looks and were all smiles as they posed for photos.

Model and influencer, Luka Sabbat, donned a black and red-striped sweater, while Babyface pulled off an all black, monochromatic look.

Exciting: Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna recently celebrated 25 years of marriage

Cool: Luka Sabbat, donned a black and red-striped sweater, while Babyface pulled off an all black, monochromatic look.

According to Hypebeast, the runway show was given the title of Tommy Factory, and was taking inspirations from visual artist, Andy Warhol’s, factory ‘from the ‘60s through the ‘80s.’

Tommy Hilfiger told the publication, ‘We took inspiration from NYC, the birthplace of the brand – then combined it with innovative metaverse activations to evolve into a phygital event.’

‘The show is about stepping out of our comfort zone and creating an experimental playground where we can blend inclusivity and connection with real style and creative self-expression,’ the designer continued.

To close out the runway show, Travis Barker gave a surprise performance on the drums.

Surprise: Travis had the chance to close out the runway show by playing the drums