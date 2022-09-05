Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy a countryside getaway at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are enjoying a rural break at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, just 90 minutes’ drive north-west of London.

During a weekend in the private members’ club, the 43-year-old reality star shared some dreamy snapshots of her stay at the country house hotel.

Documenting her fun-filled trip, the mother of three shared a photo of her cozy room, complete with a fireplace, balcony with beautiful water views, and fresh flowers.

The founder of Poosh started her day with a delicious ‘all vegan breakfast’ of hash browns, sourdough toaster, vegetable sausage and baked beans.

She later shared a photo of the property’s pool in a modern barn and of a large soaking tub.

On his respective Instagram account, Barker, 46, posted images of his wife riding a mint green bicycle while wearing an orange hoodie.

Amenities at Soho Farmhouse include bicycles and Wellington shoes for guests to use, a winter ice rink, tennis courts, a soccer field, multiple restaurants and a horse stable.

According to WSJguests “can summon one of two 24-hour roaming milk trucks converted into portable bars” and “mobile ‘greasy spoons’ are on call to serve hedonists guilty pleasures.”

Over the weekend, Barker performed with the Foo Fighters at a Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

While her three children spent the Labor Day holiday with their father Scott Disick, the couple continued to make the most of their time in Europe after a recent adventure in Italy.

The duo legally tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May after their unofficial wedding after the Grammys in Las Vegas on March 4.

They eventually married a third time on May 22 in a lavish Italian ceremony in Portofino.

Across the Pond: Kardashian Enjoyed a ‘Breakfast Delivery’ Bright & Early