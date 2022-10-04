Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do not live in same home, still co-sleeps with daughter, 10

Kourtney Kardashian was candid about her life with husband Travis Barker when she revealed that they still don’t live in the same house and that she still sleeps with her 10-year-old daughter Penelope – since the day she was born.

The 43-year-old reality star appeared on Dear media is not skinny, not fat podcast on Tuesday, in which she opened up about the unique living situation of her blended family.

She and the former Blink-182 drummer, 46, got married in May this year, but the reality star revealed they still live in separate houses, which are next door to each other.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children of their own — the model shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, with her former partner Scott Disick, while Travis welcomed a son named Landon, 18, and a daughter named Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – so they’ve chosen not to move in together just yet to make sure their kids are “comfortable.”

Transition: Kourtney Kardashian got candid on Dear Media’s Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast about her life with husband Travis Barker when she revealed they still don’t live in the same house, the power couple is seen in New York last month

She added that she and her husband are planning to move into a joint main house soon, but they are in no rush at the moment as they each have their “routines” in their house.

She explained to host Amanda Hirsch: ‘We want our kids to feel really comfortable too and they’ve both lived in their house for most of their lives, and they each have their rooms and we’re a block away. ‘

Kourtney also admitted that she still shares a bed with her daughter Penelope; the youngster divides her time between Kourtney’s house and her father, Scott’s house.

“She has slept with me every day since she was born,” the founder of Poosh revealed.

The news may come as a surprise to some, given how inertly romantic she and Travis are in public — they often pack on the PDA for cameras and shared beloved photos on social media — but the mother of three added that when her children being with their dad allows her to enjoy some personal time with the rock star.

Interesting: Since the stars have been neighbors for years, Kourtney revealed that she and Travis still each have their own home where their children live, but “there will be a joint main house soon,” they were spotted together in New York last month

She explained to host Amanda Hirsch: ‘We want our kids to feel really comfortable too and they’ve both lived in their house for most of their lives, and they each have their rooms and we’re a block away’ Kourtney’s house has been spotted over Christmas

And even if the couple is focused on raising their kids, she said they always find a way to make their relationship a priority.

“When the kids are with their father, I stay with him and there are nights we spend together in between,” she shared.

“I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and drink matcha. He has it ready for me.

“We have something like this and he comes over every night, no matter what. He comes over here and kisses me like it’s midnight and he’s coming back from the studio or whatever.”

Since the power couple is known for being hands-on, Kourtney admitted their kids have seen it all.

However, she explained: “We also try to be respectful of the children and want everyone to feel comfortable.

One of those routines is that Kourtney still spends the night in bed with her only daughter Penelope saying, “Since she was born, she’s slept with me every day.”

“Yeah, but sometimes we hug each other or we stare into each other’s eyes and the kids will say, ‘Ew, dirty!’ Even the older kids. But I think they also love that we love each other.’

Kourtney gushed during the interview about her connection to her “mini-me” daughter, revealing that they still sleep in the same bed.

“Unless she has a boyfriend who sleeps over or unless she lets me sleep with Travis” or Aunt Coco’s [Khloé] or Aunt Kiki’s [Kim],’ she said.

‘We are so close. She’s so… I can’t even explain it. She’s my girl I don’t worry about.’

Since the power couple is known for packing on the PDA, Kourtney admitted their kids have seen it all, but she explained: ‘We also try to be respectful of the kids and want everyone to feel comfortable’

Since Kourtney was very open about her relationship during the podcast, there was one topic she was hesitant about.

Travis has expressed that he likes his wife’s feet and has often posted photos of them on social media – so host Amanda asked if the musician has a foot fetish.

Kourtney didn’t answer the question directly, but didn’t deny it either, as she said, “I mean, if someone wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.’

The mother-of-three also said Travis “hugs her small, size five feet,” but would share further details on the matter.

Travis has spoken out about liking his shoe-less wife and has often posted photos of her feet on social media, so host Amanda asked if the rocker has a foot fetish. Kourtney didn’t answer the question directly, but didn’t deny it as she said, “I mean, if someone wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my man, not just anybody’

Kourtney and Travis are said to be dating in January 2021, after spending years as friends.

In October 2021, the couple got engaged when Blink-182’s drummer proposed the beach at a Montecito, California hotel.

They had an unofficial wedding in April this year in Las Vegas after he performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Then the couple officially married a month later on May 15 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Then a week later on May 22, they had a religious wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family in Portofino, Italy.