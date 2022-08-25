Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker glam up for Kylie Jenner’s Ulta Beauty bash in LA

Kardashians producer-star Kourtney Kardashian brought neighbor Travis Barker to her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Ulta Beauty bash in Westwood on Wednesday night.

The 43-year-old founder of Poosh flashed a hint of cleavage in a black leather bustier beneath a cropped cardigan, baggy pants and heels selected by stylist Dani Michelle.

The 46-year-old Grammy nominee showed off his tattooed sleeves in a shiny blue top covered with real piercings, black pants and shiny platform boots.

‘Kravis’: Kardashians producer star Kourtney Kardashian brought neighbor Travis Barker to her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Ulta Beauty bash in Westwood on Wednesday night

The cosmetics launch party’s bar menu featured a cocktail called ‘Kourtney What the F*** Are You On’ and there were custom Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty skeeball machines.

The newlyweds – who later stopped by Crossroads Kitchen for chili fries – tied the knot in three wedding ceremonies on April 4, May 15 and May 22 after a whirlwind romance of 16 months.

Earlier that day, Travis recorded a performance with Blackbear and Bert McCracken on The Late Late Show With James Corden, which aired Wednesday night on CBS.

The Barkers were criticized for a series of photos taken by photographer Clemente Ruiz at a truck stop in Daleville, IN for a Instagram slideshow she posted on Tuesday.

Black from head to toe: The 43-year-old founder of Poosh flashed a hint of plunging neckline in a black leather bustier beneath a cropped cardigan, baggy pants and heels selected by stylist Dani Michelle

Pop punk star: The 46-year-old Grammy nominee showed off his tattooed sleeves in a shiny blue top covered in real piercings, black pants and shiny platform boots

Festive: The cosmetics launch party bar menu featured a cocktail called ‘Kourtney What the F*** Are You On’ and there were custom Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty skeeball machines

Date night: The newlyweds – who later stopped by Crossroads Kitchen for chili fries – married in three wedding ceremonies on April 4, May 15 and May 22 after a whirlwind romance of 16 months

Aired Wednesday Night on CBS! Earlier that day, Travis recorded a performance with Blackbear (3-L) and Bert McCracken (L) on The Late Late Show With James Corden

The photos were taken on August 11 or 12, when the DTA Records CEO performed the opening act of Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Kourtney and Travis were immediately criticized for treating the supermarket and surrounding large 18-wheeled platforms as something of a novelty, alien to their lavish Calabasas life.

Among the 248.3 million social media followers who commented was Instagram user @cherryamour444 who wrote, “My favorite thing is when this family of poor people do activities and make them ‘fashion.'”

“Let’s cosplay like normal people!” Instagram user @janinamariejaninamarie responded sarcastically.

“Truck stop, huh?” The Barkers were criticized for taking a series of photos taken by photographer Clemente Ruiz at a truck stop in Daleville, IN for an Instagram slideshow she posted Tuesday.

Look, honey! The photos were taken on August 11 or 12 when the DTA Records CEO performed the opening act for Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville

No contact: Kourtney and Travis were immediately criticized for treating the supermarket and surrounding large 18-wheel platforms as something of a novelty, alien to their lavish Calabasas life

Among the 248.3 million social media followers who commented was Instagram user @cherryamour444 who wrote: ‘My favorite thing is when this family of poor people do activities and make them ‘fashion’.

Publicly proclaimed: This, after Kardashian and her famous family were accused of using more than 14 times their monthly water allotment to fill their pools or water their lawns during the California drought

Instagram user @mysterykah imagined that “they prolly rented out the entire gas station to do this.”

“Two idiots who have no idea how to live in the real world,” exclaimed Instagram user @razorbackin_fl.

And Instagram user @davidoreid commented, “Who takes a photographer out shopping?”

This comes after Kardashian and her famous family were accused of using their monthly water allocation more than 14 times to fill their pools or water their lawns during the California drought.

‘Congratulations!’ Barker will then compete for the best alternative trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking place this Sunday at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark.

‘We’re Watching Wedding Dresses’: See more of the SoCal natives’ wedding and IVF baby journeys in the second season of her poorly-reviewed reality TV spin-off The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu

Barker will then compete for the best alternative trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking place this Sunday at New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark.

The Blink-182 alum is nominated as artist in Willow and Avril Lavigne’s duet Grow

See more of the SoCal natives’ weddings and IVF baby trips in the second season of her badly rated reality TV spin-off The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu.