Kourtney goes to Cleveland! Kardashian joins her husband Travis Barker in Ohio

Kourtney Kardashian stars as the loving wife as her rock star husband Travis Barker tours the US.

On Tuesday, the TV diva, 43, revealed she was in Cleveland, Ohio with her better half.

“Backstage,” the mother of three – she has Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick – wrote in her Instagram caption.

Men’s Room: And Kris Jenner’s daughter was also seen posing for photos in a bathroom next to some urinals

The Siren wore a pink leather jacket over a skimpy black lace outfit with high heels.

And Kris Jenner’s daughter was also seen posing for photos in a bathroom next to some urinals.

The graduate student was seen walking with drummer Barker wearing dark overalls over a white shirt.

He put on sunglasses when he was seen at the back of the room.

Last week she shared proof of their love for each other in a racy video on social media.

The founder of Poosh straddled the Blink 182 rocker, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday.

By writing “Practice Makes Perfect (Drum Emoji)” on Instagram, the winner of the iHeart Radio Music award proved that he can distinguish and play drums at the same time.

The love is still there: the two are still in the honeymoon phase

Adoring wife Kourtney, commented, “If you can’t see and you’re still the most (flame emojis).”

On her Instagram page, Kourtney shared a photo of the makeup and wrote “Time for drum practice,” to which Travis responded with “Favorite time of day (black heart emoji).”

Travis was shirtless for the session, wearing black jeans and a cap with the tattoos completely covering his chest, back and arms.

The Kardashians star looked casual in fringed jeans, a white long-sleeved top and white boots.

Her long bob was styled straight and she wore natural looking makeup.

The newlyweds spent as much time as possible together, including Kourtney attending Travis’s performances. He has one scheduled for Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio at the FirstEnergy Stadium, according to travisbarker.com.

The passionate couple, who married in May at an elaborate wedding in Italy, recently returned from a vacation where they spent time water skiing and wave boarding.

They shocked fans when it was discovered they had taken a commercial flight with Alaska Air from Los Angeles to Spokane for their getaway, just days after sisters Kim, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kylie’s partner, Travis Scott, were called up to the carbon emissions caused by the use of their private jets.

Kim came in at number seven on the list compiled by the marketing firm Yard.

The group calculated that it was responsible for 4268.5 tons of CO2 emissions on 57 flights.

The TKN rapper was number 10, with CO2 emissions of just 3033.3 tons this year, with an average flight time of just seven point three miles, the shortest average in the top 10.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics didn’t make the top ten, even though her flights average 24 minutes.