Kostas Manolas goes viral as he is unveiled by new club Sharjah next to a LION

Kostas Manolas showed some roaring emotion when asked to pose next to a real lion during a photo shoot for his new club Sharjah FC.

The UAE club signed Manolas to a two-year deal just days after they also secured Pjanic’s services following the termination of his contract with Barcelona.

Sharjah wanted to reveal Manolas as their ‘Greek warrior’ and decided to include a real lion in their photo shoot. However, things didn’t go according to plan.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the behind-the-scenes footage as Manolas nearly jumped out of his skin as the lion slid toward him.

Manolas saw the lion come out of the corner of his eye and jumped to his feet before trying to get away.

Fortunately, the lion was tethered to a metal chain, but that didn’t stop Manolas from climbing over the ‘caution tape’ placed next to him for support.

Fans flocked to social media to poke fun at Manolas.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘White shorts weren’t the best idea!’, while another said: ‘Can someone please get him some clean shorts…’.

One fan wrote: ‘At least security measures have been considered. Warning tapes were used’.

Another said: ‘I love how he puts the tape between him and the lion. Because that will deter it.’

Another Twitter user said, “Lion being like, “I know what ap***y looks like when I saw one”.’

Another joked Manolas was just desperately ‘tried to get out alive for his debut’.

Some others took to social media to say that Manolas was well within his right to be scared. They said, ‘My husband is rightly terrified. That’s mufasa there.”

Manolas’ new deal with Sharjah FC officially closes the door on his short-lived reunion with Olympiacos.

Manolas returned to his youth club in January after spending the last eight years at the Italian top level with Roma and Napoli.

The 31-year-old became Sharjah’s third standout signing of the summer. He joined the club along with Pjanic and Paco Alcacer.

The nephew of Greek footballer Stelios Manolas will try to make his mark at the club in the UAE, who will pay him £4million over the next two years.