Kosovich family’s horror as autism assistance dog denied entry to Melbourne cafe

A Melbourne family has spoken out after being denied entry to a cafe because their autistic son was with a service dog.

Kate and Murray Kosovich, and their son, Noah, 9, tried to visit a popular Melbourne cafe for breakfast with the service dog, but were turned away from the door.

This is despite the fact that the family has a special permit that allows their dog to go to locations because Noah has autism.

The manager told them that dogs are not allowed on the site, ruining their day and leaving their son traumatized.

“Noah wasn’t happy at all. He jumped in the car under a blanket on the way home and that’s how we drove home,” his mother Kate told Sunrise.

Noah Kosovich (center) and his service dog Claudia were having breakfast with his parents Kate (left) and Murray (right) at a Melbourne cafe when a waiter told them no dogs were allowed, leaving Noah traumatized and hiding under a blanket on the journey home

Noah Kosovich is pictured with his support dog Claudia. Service Dogs Australia says autistic children with service dogs ‘show significant improvement in their social, verbal and cognitive skills’.

Kate said that Noah’s service dog, Claudia, is no different than a guide dog and had helped her son overcome many fears.

“She does this beautiful thing called ‘nudge’ and just says ‘hi I’m here, can you give me your attention,'” Kate previously told the Herald Sun. “He’ll just pet her gently, and it’ll take what’s going on out of his mind.”

They say even other cafe-goers were shocked by the attitude of the manager who denied them entry.

“It’s hard to learn to handle the dog and go outside. So you know, just meeting someone who brazenly says “No” is absolutely wrong. I would hate it if that happened to anyone else. It’s not right at all,” Kate said.

“We had to protect each other and take care of each other. But I kept thinking, imagine if this was a visually impaired person or you know, one of the guys with PTSD, and they were alone or a young adult with their first service dog going to a cafe.

After the ordeal, Ms. Kosovich says she has tried several times to call the cafe to talk to them, but their phone just rings

Autism is a persistent developmental disorder that becomes apparent from early childhood and affects nearly 1 in 150 Australian children.

If a child is given access to a service dog, the animal is allowed in any public place or transportation – with the exception of zoos, aquariums, sterile environments, food preparation areas, and quarantine areas.

It is illegal for a location to deny entry to a service dog.

Service Dogs Australia says autistic service dog children show ‘significant improvement in their social, verbal and cognitive skills’.