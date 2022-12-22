Korean BBQ horror in Darwin after ‘fireball’ erupted tableside leaving five injured

NT Worksafe claims that staff were not informed about the dangers of butane gas

The 10-second blast burned five in group; one burned on 40 percent of the body

A butane gas bottle at the table was ignited by hot coals used by customers

The operators of a restaurant where five customers were reportedly injured in a ‘gas fireball’ have been charged with six violations of labor, health and safety laws.

On September 7, butane gas ignited under a table at Darwin’s Little Miss Korea restaurant, injuring five male guests. A sixth man was unharmed.

The men had cooked their food on a charcoal barbeque grill unit. The grill was also provided with the butane gas bottle, but was not used at the time.

The canister was fitted with a vent, designed to release the butane to prevent an explosion if it were pressurized too much.

Operators of Darwin restaurant, Little Miss Korea (pictured), have been charged after hot coals ignited a butane gas canister causing a ‘fireball’ to erupt that reportedly injured five customers

NT WorkSafe said it would argue that the proximity of the hot coal to the butane gas canister caused the canister to build pressure, activate the valve and release the gas.

The buildup of butane gas then ignited and caused the injuries.

The occupational safety authority said that despite clear warnings on the bus, none of Little Miss Korea’s safety information would provide advice or instructions to staff about the gas cartridge compartment of the barbecue grill unit or the use of butane gas canisters.

The grill unit had no evidence that it was certified for use in Australia.

The family-owned business faces six charges of reckless endangerment for failing to fulfill their primary duty of care to ensure the safety of their customers.

Five of the group of six were reportedly injured by the 10-second explosion at the table, with one burned to 40 percent of his body

If found guilty on all charges, they could face combined maximum fines of up to $18 million.

The case will be presented to Darwin’s local court on January 31.

At the time of the incident, one of the injured suffered burns to 40 percent of his body from what authorities described as a “violent outburst” and a “ball of fire.”

“It was a very fast and large burst of flame that has erupted outward from that table and under it where the charcoal stove is,” said acting deputy fire chief Joshua Fisher.

“It would have taken less than 10 seconds.”