Kookai responds after shopper calls out worker's 'disgraceful' act when asked for a larger size

An Australian shopper was left outraged by her experience at a high-end clothing store, where she claims she was met with a staff member’s ‘disgraceful attitude’ when she asked for a larger size dress.

In a video posted to TikTok, Adelle Petropoulos said she tried on dresses at a Kookai store and had an unpleasant exchange with a ‘disrespectful’ assistant when she asked for a dress over a size 10.

The hair and makeup artist’s video exploded online, prompting Kookai to respond to the allegations and ‘investigate’ the ‘disappointing and disheartening’ incident.

While Adelle said that while she believes limited size ranges and some attitudes towards customers who wear over a size 10 are ‘a massive problem’, she does not want this team member to lose their job.

Scroll down for video

Melbourne shopper Adelle Petropoulos (pictured) claims a retail worker from popular clothing store Kookai had an ‘extremely insulting attitude’ when she asked for a larger size dress

Adelle said that although she hadn’t been to a Kookai store in about three years, she “went in on a whim” during a shopping trip because she saw some “cute” clothes inside.

She said she is comfortable in her body and typically wears an Australian size eight on top and a 12 on the bottom.

‘I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m skinny, I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m on the bigger side, I’m sort of middle class. Now, when I don’t tell you something in this store that suits me, it’s not a word of a lie,” Adelle said.

She was trying on dresses when she asked the shop assistant if they had one of the clothes in a larger size.

“She looked me up and down and literally said, ‘Doll, we don’t have any larger sizes in stock,'” Adelle said.

“In retrospect, I should have grilled her right then and there, but I wasn’t about to rip into the shop assistant over her bad attitude, so I asked for her manager.”

Adele said the dressing assistant ‘looked her up and down’ when she asked for a dress in a bigger size and asked to speak to the manager who suggested shops for ‘bigger girls’

Adelle claims the manager listed some stores “that carry larger sizes for larger girls”.

“I started by saying I understand the size issue, you can’t do anything about it, it’s a business thing, I get that,” she said.

‘What you can control is your employee’s attitude towards larger women who don’t fit into your size category.’

She said she told the manager she thought the dressing assistant’s attitude was ‘extremely disgraceful’ but they continued to suggest alternative shops.

Adele’s video quickly went viral, prompting a Kookai spokesperson to reach out via Instagram. They said they were ‘really disappointed’ to hear about her experience, they are ‘looking into it’

“I said clothes are meant to fit us, we’re not meant to fit clothes, and once you have staff who understand that concept and respect everyone around them, it’s absolutely not ok for you to hire people like this,” Adelle said.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker revealed that she had received a message on Instagram from a Kookai spokesperson.

They said they were ‘really disappointed’ to hear about her experience, are ‘looking into it further’ and asked for some details to ‘look into’.

“Our customers’ in-store experience is incredibly important to us and it is disappointing to hear about your visit and interaction with our staff,” the message read.

‘We would like to apologize to you and let you know that we will look into this further.’

However, Adelle chose not to respond, saying that she did not want to ‘ride other women down’ or for any of the workers to lose their jobs.

‘I was a little bit angry about the situation, when I saw everyone’s comments with people experiencing the same thing, I wrote away furiously. I deleted the message and I didn’t send it,” she said.

“No matter how I’m treated because I know I’m really strong and I’m not insecure about how I look I’ll stand my ground but I would never ever think of abusing someone else person’s right to work, especially another woman’s right. to work.’

Adelle hopes her experience will prompt stores to think about each customer’s shopping experience “from the moment they walk in the door to the moment they leave”.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kookai for comment.