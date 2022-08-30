Konrad Bien-Stephen says ex-girlfriend Abbie Chatfield ‘friend-zoned him’

<!–

Abbie Chatfield’s relationship with Konrad Bień-Stephen lasted more than weeks before he flew to Argentina to film the reality TV show The Challenge, a source has revealed.

According to the on-set spy, Konrad has told his co-stars that he and Abbie are “done for a while” after their non-monogamous romance spiraled out of control.

“Konrad told everyone on set that Abbie stopped answering his calls and texts weeks before flying abroad,” they told the Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

“He doesn’t know where he stands with Abbie. She told him she wants to focus on her career and doesn’t have time to spend with him,” the source said.

“She kind of gave him a friend zone before filming.”

It comes after Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx had struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires earlier this month.

Two different sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous last week, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Abbie, 27, acknowledged the split in an Instagram post last week, about two hours after the story came out.

The radio host said she and Konrad, 32, were “completely fine” but would not comment on the split until her ex returns from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, then I can also have a cup of coffee in peace.’

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” the Masked Singer judge told me Stellar magazine.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.