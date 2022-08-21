Konrad Bień-Stephen and Abbie Chatfield SPLIT and he ‘hooks up’ with Bachelor beauty Megan Marx

<!–

Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield and The Bachelorette’s Konrad Bień-Stephen have split.

A well-placed source told Daily Mail Australia that Konrad, 32, who appears in Ten’s new series The Challenge, told his reality TV star castmates on the show that he was recently single.

He then allegedly interacted with fellow undergraduate alum Megan Marx during filming.

‘Oh my God! The drama is insane, Konrad is sleeping with Megan [Marx]’ revealed the insider.

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie Chatfield was over because she broke up.”

The source claimed the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other once the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening.’

“It was extremely awkward because he was all over her when we started filming. It was like trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.’

According to the source, Konrad and Megan’s rendezvous won’t be the only spicy affair set in the series.

“There’s a lot of drama. People who are in serious relationships root other people in the span of two or three days,” they said.

“The way they told us they were in love with their partners, and that they couldn’t think of anyone but them…it’s crazy.”

Daily Mail Australia has asked Konrad and Megan for comment.

Abbie recently revealed that she and Konrad only see each other a few times a week – and her “kink” makes him sleep with other women.

Speak with Stellar Magazine Abbie said the couple don’t spend much time together and appreciate their open relationship.

‘I have never been upset or threatened by anyone’ [I’m in a relationship with] sleeping with someone else. It’s my kink,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’ve just never appreciated monogamy that much. It sounds awful, but I don’t see him that often, maybe two days a week.

“I don’t know if it’s scarcity, but he can communicate very well, and so am I,” she added.