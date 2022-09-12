Konnie Huq reveals she pressured Charlie Brooker into marriage and babies

Former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq has admitted that she pressured husband Charlie Brooker to get married and have babies in the early days of their relationship.

The children’s TV host and author, 47, said she had given the creator of Black Mirror, 51, an ultimatum so that neither of them wasted their time with each other.

Luckily for Konnie, it worked beforehand. The couple met and married within nine months and now share sons Covey, 10, and Huxley, eight.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2010.

Speaking on Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s podcast Spinning plates this week, Konnie said she’d always wanted to have kids and was worried that Charlie wouldn’t feel the same, so the conversation and deal breaker came up right away.

“I’ve always wanted to have children… I always thought I would have three children and then I had two and I thought, ‘I’m done now,'” she began.

“But strangely, Charlie didn’t think he ever wanted kids. So when we got together, I was like, ‘If you’re not the type to have kids, then we’re not the right fit.’ But it turned out he was.’

“But he’s really good with kids, which you might not think because of his wretched alter ego, but Charlie is a lamb in wolf’s clothing.”

About getting married so quickly after they met, Konnie said that was when her “body clock was ticking.”

“I was in my mid-30s, and when you’re in your mid-30s and your biological clock is ticking, you’re basically thinking, ‘I don’t want a new relationship without it going somewhere,'” she said. .

“So yes, pretty soon it was my way or the highway, that’s good, because then you know if someone might have been committed.”

She added that despite putting pressure on Charlie, she would have known he wasn’t right for her if he broke down.

‘I was literally like,’ ‘There’s no point in us being together unless you’re sure you want to have kids and very soon too’. And if that was to scare him off, he wasn’t the right person.’

She previously spoke on the subject on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast that Charlie changed his mind about having kids one day.

“He didn’t want kids, but he didn’t meet the right person and that all changed. I said, “I’m not really interested unless I’m going to have kids.”

“And so…he clearly saw the gene pool I had and thought ‘it wouldn’t be good!’ I don’t know, he just changed his mind.’

The children’s TV host revealed the quality that attracted her to Charlie and why she barely uses the internet.

Konnie said, “I don’t have an Amazon account, no Uber, no Deliveroo… nothing. I’m not even on Facebook, I’m an old-fashioned person.

“That was something that attracted me to Charlie, a guy who is good at making phone calls is quite rare, and Charlie is really good at making phone calls.

‘I am anti-consumerism. I’m not buying anything. Me and Charlie yin and yang right there.

“I always say I’m really analog and Charlie’s really digital. My oldest is digital and my youngest is analog.’

Expanding on her digital versus analog equation, she added, “The eldest is like his father… he likes to tinker with gadgets. The youngest loves to go outside and be social. He’s a classic boy.’