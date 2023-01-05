Kokkinakis keen to avoid ranking freefall, as Djokovic faces US ban

The 26-year-old is guaranteed to be outside the top 100 again on Monday. “I was aware that my ranking could take a hit by the summer, and it might not look good on the number next to my name, but I know where my game is and I know what I’m capable of,” Kokkinakis said. . “Last year I peaked very early. I felt like I struggled to keep that energy and focus all season and that’s one of my goals for this year. “Even if my ranking takes a hit; I have the chance next week, and I have the chance at Aussie Open to give it a shot and see what happens. “I’ve been here before with a three-digit ranking and I know I can get back there. I have a lot of time for the rest of the year where I didn’t play that much tennis to improve that rankings and then some so I need to see the big picture and as long as my game is going on track the rankings should follow .

Kokkinakis failed to convert four break points in the fifth and seventh game of the match as he mostly controlled the base battle, only to drop the next game to go 5-3 down and take the break right back . Sinner also faced 15-40 on five-all, but reached deuce with two well-constructed runs – leaving Kokkinakis with only one conversion from seven break points – and began to blossom from there. The Italian rising star stormed through the tiebreak and pounced on Kokkinakis early in the second set to break him in the third game, a lead he held to the finish. “It was a tough game, especially in the beginning with sun and shade and there wasn’t much rhythm, but after that I think I raised my level, especially in the tiebreak, and I’m very happy with my performance.” said Sinner. “Trying to keep calm at all times is very important to me and I think the first set was very difficult for me to win. I was lucky sometimes, especially the first break point – I just got it – so sometimes [you need] a little luck.”

Sinner is the highest ranked player in the bottom half of the draw, but will need to pass American Seb Korda to reach the semi-finals. ‘What can I do?’: Unvaccinated Djokovic on US ban Novak Djokovic remains prepared to sit out a series of high-level tournaments in the United States, confirming on Thursday that his stance on vaccination remains unchanged. Djokovic will compete for a 10th Australian Open title this month after being evicted last year, but news broke from the US on Wednesday that the travel ban on unvaccinated non-citizens would be extended until at least April 10. Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start in Adelaide on Thursday. Credit:AP

That would exclude him from five ATP Tour events, most notably the Indian Wells and Miami Masters in March, while it’s still unclear if the former world No. 1 will be able to play at the US Open at the end of August. “Look, if it’s official, then so be it. I mean what can I do? Nothing. That is it. You know my position. It is what it is,” said Djokovic after passing Quentin Halys in 64th place 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5). The age revealed Wednesday night that Djokovic had approached Australian star Nick Kyrgios, who has yet to compete this year due to an ankle injury, about playing practice sets ahead of the Australian Open. Kyrgios is also considering the opportunity to join a stellar Kooyong Classic field including world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Andy Murray. At the Australian Open, fans will be able to watch organized practice sessions between star players – known as “perfect practice” – during next week’s qualifying tournament as part of a new revenue stream for the cramped event, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading “We are in talks with the Australian Open to do something in a week before the start of the tournament,” Djokovic said. “Yes, I talked to Nick and I would like to play with him, and he accepted, but he wants shorter sets. Let’s see if that works. “I feel like most of us need games and friendlies, and as many points as possible before the Australian Open. “I will be happy if that is arranged. We still don’t have 100 percent confirmation, but I think it’s likely [it] will happen to Nick, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Relations between Djokovic and Kyrgios turned for the better in the past two years after hitting rock bottom at the 2021 Australian Open when the Canberran labeled him “a very strange cat” and a “tool” while criticizing his behavior during the early stages of the pandemic. But Kyrgios was arguably the Serbian superstar’s biggest advocate last January, as he lashed out at his treatment before being deported upon arrival in Australia. “I wasn’t his favorite man for years, let’s keep it that way. But last year he was one of the few who stood by me.’ Novak Djokovic on Nick Kyrgios “I wasn’t his favorite man for many years – let’s take it that way. But he was one of the few who stood by me last year, and I respect and appreciate that,” said Djokovic. “In those moments, you can really see who you really support and who is on your side and who, I think, goes with the flow of society and the pressure that the media puts on you.

Loading “He gave me unqualified support when I was challenged a lot, and for him as an Australian I respected that immensely. Since then our relationship has changed forever [the] better.” Djokovic’s bid for a second Adelaide title, along with the title he won in 2007, will progress to the quarter-finals despite a surprising early scare and prolonged resistance from determined Frenchman Halys. The nine-time Australian Open champion dropped his first service game to fall 2-5 before bouncing back to win on his third match point in front of another pro-Djokovic crowd. The Serbian contingent in The Drive stands seems to increase every time he plays, and they were once again vocal in supporting their hero, praising Halys’ courageous performance.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today. I want to congratulate him on high quality tennis and a great fight… he played like a top 10 player today without a doubt,” said Djokovic. “In terms of my game, I feel good on the pitch. I didn’t have such a great start. I lost my serve early, and he served really well – fast, big serves, he hit his spots in the box really well. “It is difficult to play on these types of courses that are very fast. It’s a bit to the server’s advantage. It’s hard to break the serve of a big server like him today, so two tiebreaks were probably the most realistic score of today’s game, and I’m just happy to have overcome a tough challenge.” Djokovic is just one win away from contributing to a highly anticipated semifinal against Russian star Daniil Medvedev in what would be a rematch of the 2021 Australian Open and US Open finals. He will first have to get past Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who earned his shot at Djokovic earlier on Thursday in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Roman Safiullin.

Djokovic is undefeated in seven career clashes with Shapovalov, conceding just two sets, but it should still be a step up for the 21-time grand slam champion, who has been more solid than outstanding in Adelaide so far. "Denis is one of the most complete players out there," said Djokovic. "He has a very dynamic style of tennis, a good serve, he comes to the net, he plays comfortably from the back of the court. [he's a] great athlete, moves fantastic. "We haven't played for a while, so I'm looking forward to that. Every game is getting harder now and I'm ready for that."