Kohli is third opener but Rahul has Rohit’s backing as first-choice opener

Virat Kohli is India’s third opener, there will be matches where he opens, Rohit Sharma has said, but also added that KL Rahul has the full support of the team management and remains India’s first-choice opener for the World Cup. Kohli opened in the absence of the rested Rohit in India’s last match at the Asia Cup, a dead rubber, scoring his first T20I hundred, his first in international cricket in nearly three years.

“It’s always nice to have options available to you,” Rohit said two days before the start of the three-T20I series against Australia. “It’s very important when you go to a tournament like a World Cup. You want the flexibility. We only talk about it, but that’s actually what it means. You want your players to be in their best shape and hit in any position and so on.

“For us, when we try to do something new, it doesn’t mean it’s permanent. We understand the quality of all the players and what they bring to us. We understand that, but yes, it’s an option for us . We’ll keep in mind that since we haven’t taken a third opener, of course he can open. He’s opening for his franchise and has done really well. It’s a definite option for us.”

With Kohli now the identified third opener, he will get a chance or three to open before the World Cup. “I have had a talk with Rahul bhai [Dravid, the coach] that we will have to open with Virat in some matches because he is our third opener,” Rohit said. “We saw that in the last match and we are quite happy with what we saw. I don’t think we will experiment much after that position.”

It has no negative consequences for Rahul, who is still working his way back into action after an injury layoff. “KL Rahul, according to me, will play the WC and open,” Rohit said. “His performances for India tend to go unnoticed. He is a very important player for India. If you look at his record over the last two-three years, it is very good.

“I don’t think it’s right not to consider one show because another has performed. We’re clear about what’s cooking, but I want to make it clear to people. There’s no confusion. We’re very clear about , what KL brings to us. He is very, very important and a quality player, and also a match winner. His presence at the top is very, very crucial for us.”

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul forged an opening stand century in India’s last match at the Asia Cup•Getty Images

That leaves India with the same top three as in the last World Cup in the UAE in 2021. In that World Cup, India failed to make it out of the group stage and again failed to make the final of the Asia Cup at same place. However, Rohit said this time was different because India struggled with their new approach and came close even in defeat.

“We will continue to play like that,” Rohit said of their new, aggressive batting style. “It’s something we talked about pretty clearly right at the beginning. Everybody’s pretty comfortable with it. At the same time, we know what our second line of defense is. We spend a lot of time talking about that kind of stuff. Guys are very clear how to hit at 10 for 3 and how to strike at 50 without loss. All those things have been discussed at length. Now it’s about going and executing it.

“If you also see our Asia Cup, we have posted par-plus or par scores in every match. Except for the one match against Sri Lanka where we got only 173 – not only, 173 is a good score. And you so the two matches against pakistan and sri lanka it also went to the last over. it could have gone either way. we are not too worried about what happened there.

“Honestly, we played good cricket. And when you play a tournament like this, you also need a bit of luck. I’m not saying 100% luck, but at least 5%. Be it the toss or the odd run-out. of green must also go your way. Which I expect, it can happen at the World Cup, I hope. Our approach has given us a lot of success and confidence to go out and play. the guys in the team have achieved something while they’ve been doing it, so that’s a good sign and we’re quite happy with it. We’ll have another review meeting after the South Africa series to see how everything went in the last 10 months for us and what we’re going to do for the World Cup. Of course we think on a lot of analysis of if we’re trying to do something, how did that go?”