Kobe Bryant was ‘set to film a cameo in Saved By The Bell reboot two days after he died in crash

One of the greatest basketball players of all time was said to make a cameo appearance in a reboot of a much-loved ’80s sitcom, but died tragically just days before filming.

On an episode of the Dare We Say podcast, two stars of Peacock’s reboot of Saved By the Bell revealed that Kobe Bryant would be appearing in the pilot episode.

Before that happened in January 2020, Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gia and seven others.

Actresses Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña — who played Bayside High students Lexi and Aisha in the short-lived two-season spin-off of the 1984 sitcom of the same name — say Bryant would shoot his scenes just days after the tragedy.

“I don’t think many people know,” Totah said. “Actually, we were supposed to film with Kobe two days after his death.”

Totah called Bryant’s addition to the episode “surreal,” as her co-host Pascual-Peña said the mood “changed greatly” on set when the pilot was eventually shot after his death.

“I remember hearing he went through one of our best friends Anjelika Washington,” Pascual-Peña said.

“She called me specifically because she knew I had been talking to her about it for a month – that I was so excited to meet Kobe on set and I can’t believe he was a fan of the first Saved by the Bell and that he was excited to be on the show.

“It’s really beautiful and eye-opening to see how one person can bring joy to so many people. Some people live their whole lives and never see the full impact they had on the world until they die.

“Luckily Kobe got his flowers. That man was so loved and so respected.’

Recently, Kobe’s wife Vanessa won a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos of Bryant’s body taken by first responders at the accident site. Vanessa got 16 million dollars.