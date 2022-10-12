Kobe Bryant to LeBron James the day he signed for the Lakers: ‘You family now’

Let’s talk about dropping your 38 in the Garden on Kobe. I remember looking at it, as an Asian man and a Knicks fan, and was blown away by what I saw. I never thought I’d see an Asian dude Kobe Bryant cooking at Madison Square Garden. And Kobe was talking about you before the game, which seemed to kick you into another gear. Jeremy Lin: Yeah, sure. That’s a great way to describe it. I was already in the zone and played three good games, and I grew up as a Warriors fan in the Bay Area, so we didn’t like the Lakers and we didn’t like Kobe. And then he gave me extra gas by what he had said before the match. I felt belittled and disrespected, and all those things put me in a position of, I’m going for it tonight. It was just, if I don’t know what I’m doing, I shoot it on the brink. If it doesn’t go in, it won’t go in, but it won’t be because I’m not going to shoot it. -through The everyday beast / October 5, 2022