Koala is rescued by Blessings of the Bush Shelter in Victoria after getting finger stuck in fence

A lucky female koala has been rescued after getting her finger stuck in a wooden fence in Victoria.

Blessings of the Bush Koala Shelter and Rescue South West Victoria posted photos to Facebook earlier this month of the furry creature standing upright on its hind legs with what appears to be a finger clumsily wedged between two wooden planks.

Other photos showed details of the finger encased in the wood and a close-up of the animal’s cute face looking into the camera.

“Two phone calls this morning, this poor girl had her leg stuck in a wooden fence and couldn’t get it out, thank you to the man who called me,” the message read.

Blessings of the Bush Koala Shelter & Rescue is a non-profit koala sanctuary located in southwest Victoria.

It describes itself as a “volunteer organization dedicated to rescuing, caring for and rehabilitating koalas.”

The locals responded with an outburst of joy for the brave animal and gratitude for the rescuers who found her and saved her life.

“Keep it up and keep raising awareness that many of our koalas are suffering. People need to pay more attention. Thanks,” read one comment.

“Thank you for saving this precious koala, big hugs,” said another.

Sadly, another koala mentioned in the post wasn’t so lucky and had passed away after being hit by a car and suffering internal injuries and severe head trauma on the outskirts of Portland.

The koala was pictured wrapped in a blanket after being cared for by rescuers, but was later “sadly put to sleep.”

Koalas can be found in many parts of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and are one of Australia’s most widely recognized and cherished animal species.

According to a Victorian Government website, koalas are widespread in eucalyptus forests and lowland woodlands in Victoria.

It says Victoria has a large and thriving koala population compared to Northern Australian states where koala numbers are declining.