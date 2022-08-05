Koala in Queensland becomes aggressive after woman tries to cuddle it on the side of the road

A woman in Queensland was shocked when the cute koala she was trying to cuddle by the side of the road suddenly attacked her.

The video, which was posted to TikTok on Thursday, has already been viewed more than a million times.

In the video captioned “Talking to a licorice bear went wrong,” the person filming the scene can be heard saying, “This b***h is trying to talk about koala… it’s about to fuck her day is up and I’m over it.’

The TikTok video shows a woman approaching a koala sitting on the side of the road

The video shows the woman approaching the koala after seeing it on the side of a busy highway.

She then appears to be talking to the marsupial while crouching.

But when she comes closer and seems to want to give the animal a hug, the koala becomes alarmed and jumps to the woman.

While trying to back up, the woman loses her balance and falls to the ground.

The koala then begins to attack her as she is on her way.

As the koala attacks, you’ll hear the person behind the camera yell, “Get ’em! Grab them! haha.’

After she crouched down as if to give the koala a hug, he became aggressive and jumped at the woman, forcing her to fall to the ground as she tried to back off (pictured)

Koalas are more likely to become aggressive and attack people if they feel threatened or if a human is about to attack them.

Many of those who commented on the video suggested that the woman’s careless approach to the native animal indicated she was likely American, though it’s unknown where she’s from.

“When Americans come to Australia,” someone said.

“Tell me you’re not from Australia without telling me you’re not from Australia,” commented another.

“When people from America ask me if licorice bears are real, I send them this,” said a third.